Beyoncé Postpones Major Project Announcement, Pledges $2.5 Million Towards Wildfire Relief

Wildfires are still raging through much of Los Angeles, and among other things, the show business world has been thrown into a state of turmoil. Not even Beyoncé is immune to the fires' effects as the pop empress recently took to social media to postpone what was supposed to be an announcement of a new album or some other upcoming project in the wake of the fires. And even before that postponement, she had already announced a $2.5 million donation towards fire relief efforts.

Many of the so-called "Beyhive" were expecting the announcement of an upcoming album or tour, but instead, they got this somber post from Beyoncé:

"The January 14th announcement will be postponed to a later date due to the devastation caused by the ongoing wildfires around areas of Los Angeles. I continue to pray for healing and rebuilding for the families suffering from trauma and loss. We are so blessed to have brave first responders who continue to work tirelessly to protect the Los Angeles community. To join our efforts in supporting those impacted, please visit @beygood. Love, B."

That's the Instagram handle for the singer's BeyGOOD Foundation, which had already announced a donation to LA wildfire relief efforts. The post's caption went on:

"The BeyGOOD LA Fire Relief Fund has donated $2.5 million to directly support families who lost their homes and community organizations at the forefront of relief. Please join us in supporting with whatever you can."

The donation had actually been pledged the day before the big announcement was supposed to happen, and that Instagram post provides a few more details on what's being done with the money:

"The fund is earmarked to aid families in the Altadena/Pasadena area who lost their homes, and to churches and community centers to address the immediate needs of those affected by the wildfires."

That includes a staggering number of individuals and organizations since the fires broke out on January 7th. An estimated 10,000 buildings have been destroyed already, including Palisades Charter Elementary School and Palisades Charter High School, schools attended by such notable names as will.i.am, Forest Whitaker, and Steve Kerr. And even film stars like Billy Crystal, Anthony Hopkins, James Woods, and Mel Gibson have seen their homes claimed or threatened by the fires.

Other celebs have been helping firsthand with relief efforts, including Jennifer Garner as well as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. And Jamie Lee Curtis announced a donation of her own to wildfire relief efforts to the tune of $1 million.