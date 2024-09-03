Armie Hammer Is Selling His Truck Because He Can't Afford To Keep The Gas Tank Filled

In a recent video posted on his Instagram account, disgraced actor Armie Hammer gave the public a look into his diminished financial situation as a result of his fall off the Hollywood A-list. According to Hammer, who is now back in Los Angeles and possibly attempting to stage some sort of comeback, he's selling his 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Pickup truck, at least in part because he can't afford to keep it gassed up.

Hammer waxed nostalgically about how he purchased the truck during sunnier days in his life and career, recalling how he purchased it in 2017 as a "Christmas gift for myself." He went on:

"I have loved this truck intensely and taken it camping and across the country multiple times and on long road trips, and I took it for one last road trip to CarMax."

After stressing the video is not a sponsored post promoting CarMax, Hammer explained further his financial reasons for parting ways with the beloved vehicle:

"This is because I'm selling my truck. Since being back in L.A., I have put about 4 or 500 dollars worth of gas in it, and I can't afford it. I can't afford the gas anymore."

Hammer had been out of LA since his gruesome sex scandal hit last year, and it figures that going back, where gas prices are some of the highest in the country, would result in a bit of sticker shock. Now, Hammer says he has a much more fuel-efficient hybrid car about which he says he'll only "put about ten bucks of gas in it a month," which is always a good way to save money, and he also has a new apartment and a new lease on life.

Time will tell whether Hammer's comeback efforts will be successful, but at least he won't be weighed down by any giant gas–guzzler as he makes the attempt.