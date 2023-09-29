Anthony Anderson's Divorce Settlement Details Revealed: Big Monthly Minimum PLUS Bonus When He Makes $2 Million+ Per Year

Anthony Anderson and Alvina Stewart filed for divorce last year after 22 years as a married couple, and now they have reportedly come to terms on a divorce settlement, and Page Six has reported the details on that agreement pertaining to financial support and distribution of assets. Anderson is now on the hook for $20,000 per month in spousal support, but that's just a minimum figure that will likely be significantly higher for the time being.

That's because Anderson's spousal support obligation will be tied to his income. If Anderson's annual income exceeds $2 million a year, Stewart will get a cut of 20 percent of that income. Given that Anderson has just wrapped up both producing and starring on a hit series ("Black-ish") which itself has spawned multiple spin-offs on which he serves as executive producer, his income can reasonably be expected to exceed $2 million for the foreseeable future.

Anderson was reportedly making $9 million per season as star and producer on "Black-ish," which aired its final episode last year. Under his divorce settlement with Stewart, she would get a 20 percent cut of his income exceeding $2 million, which would come to $1.4 million in a year that he made $9 million, or 20 percent of $7 million, his income in excess of that $2 million threshold. Of course, that example is just from one job alone and doesn't factor in the additional work Anderson is likely to do in a year's time, but it gives you an idea of the figures involved, and that that $20,000 per month is an absolutely bare minimum.

The settlement splits some of the former couple's assets as well. Anderson will keep their 2004 Land Rover and a piece of Encino real estate, while Stewart gets their house in Houston, Texas and a 2022 Mazda. They will also be selling a shared cemetery plot in Inglewood and splitting the proceeds.