An Oasis Reunion Tour Could Reportedly Generate Over Half A Billion Dollars

With official teases of an Oasis reunion spreading across both Noel and Liam Gallagher's social media and Liam's recent performance at the Reading Festival, it seems that the band many thought would never come back might actually be coming back. It's no secret that an Oasis reunion tour would essentially be the proverbial license to print money, and a report from The Sun goes so far as to say that it could generate more than £400 million altogether, which comes to about $527 million in US dollars.

Professor Jonathan Shalit OBE is a music business specialist and chairman of the InterTalent agency, and he told the British paper that between "tickets, sponsorship, merchandise and filming" of a new Oasis tour, the Gallagher brothers could stand to make more than $65 million each when all is said and done. Even for the famously cantankerous and ill-tempered brothers, it's easy to see how a figure like that could be hard to turn away from, and in the UK, such a tour would be an absolute phenomenon. One anonymous source claims that a major British ticketing company has banned all paid leave time for the next few weeks in order to cope with the massive demand a new Oasis tour would bring. After that, dates across the rest of Europe and in the United States are a possibility.

Here's one source on the dynamic of a reunion that before the last few days might have seemed impossible:

"Noel and Liam are never going to be the best of friends but they want to bring Oasis back for the fans…They aren't getting any younger and the demand is huge. They decided it was now or never…Noel dug his heels in for a long time but has finally caved and agreed to return."

Other than the Gallagher brothers, it's not expected that any other members of the original Oasis lineup will be returning for any reunion shows, with Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds filling band duty instead. And, if the rumors are to be believed, they will be headlining the Glastonbury Festival next year, which also happens to be the 30th anniversary of their classic album "(What's the Story) Morning Glory?" If the reunion actually takes place, it will be the band's first time performing in 15 years.