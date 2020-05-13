Alex Rodriguez And Jennifer Lopez Are No Longer Trying To Buy The Mets

Bad news for anyone who was hoping to see Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez succeed in their reported attempts to become the new owners of the New York Mets: The New York Post is reporting that their efforts in doing so have come to an end, at least as far as their most recent financial backer in those efforts is concerned.

We might never know the full story of what decisions were made and why behind closed doors, but the Post reports that one of the key factors in the deal falling through was investment partner billionaire Wayne Rothbaum's interest in more control over the decision-making process than was agreeable to Rodriguez and Lopez – as one source put it:

"The Rothbaum thing soured fast…He was not their first choice, but he was the first to agree to next steps."

There was also disagreement between Rodriguez/Lopez and Rothbaum over what a good price for the MLB franchise would be. The couple reportedly had a $1.5 billion price in mind, while Rothbaum's desired price didn't exceed $1 billion. Both price points are significantly lower than what the Mets' current owners – the Wilpon family – are seeking, which is more like $2.6 billion. Of course, the coronavirus is wreaking havoc on all organized sports right now, and that includes the valuation of sports teams like the Mets, and in addition to that, Rothbaum was also hoping to make a deal where their investment group could purchase the Mets without purchasing the cable network SNY, which broadcasts most of the Mets' games locally.

In any case, despite Rodriguez's continued enthusiasm for owning the Mets, the deal has now officially fallen through, but that doesn't necessarily mean that the celebrity couple won't find themselves another billionaire backer for the acquisition in the future. Maybe even billionaire Richard Tsai, whom the couple were recently reported to be courting for such a deal, could make it happen.