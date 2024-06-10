Alex Jones Finally Moves To Liquidate Assets, Including Infowars, To Pay Off Sandy Hook Families

By on June 10, 2024 in ArticlesCelebrity News

Fringe political broadcaster Alex Jones, who owes more than $1.5 billion in defamation judgments to the families of Sandy Hook shooting victims for his years of claims they were paid actors in an elaborate hoax, has moved to liquidate his assets in order to pay. The Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing is a reversal of Jones's previous efforts to separate his ownership of Free Speech Systems, the LLC that owns Jones's Infowars platform, from his personal bankruptcy.

The move comes as a result of building legal pressure on Jones, who up to this point had avoided paying out any of the money he owes while his business has continued operating, even as Free Speech Systems itself has also been under bankruptcy protection and the technical control of a court-appointed restructuring officer.

Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

Put simply, attorney Avi Moshenberg the filing leads the way for Jones's ownership of Free Speech Systems to be sold off, with the proceeds going towards the judgments against him. Chris Mattei, an attorney representing Sandy Hook families in the case, put it like this to CNN:

"Converting the case to Chapter 7 will hasten the end of these bankruptcies and facilitate the liquidation of Jones's assets, which is the same reason we have moved to convert his company's case to Chapter 7."

Now, a judge will determine the path forward for both Jones and Infowars, but even if Jones's ownership in the company he founded in the 90s is completely liquidated, it doesn't necessarily mean that Infowars itself will dissolve. If the trustee put in temporary control of the company sells to a sympathetic owner, for instance, such a buyer could choose to keep the business running. On a recent broadcast of his own "Alex Jones Show," Jones claimed that the "made-up kangaroo court debt" was an attempt to shut down his platform.

The move comes after Jones attempted a settlement with the Sandy Hook families whereby he would pay them $55 million over the next ten years, an arrangement that was reportedly rejected unanimously.

Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Search
  1. Lauren Tewes Net Worth
    Lauren
    Tewes
  2. Reginald VelJohnson Net Worth
    Reginald
    VelJohnson
  3. Sean Hannity Net Worth
    Sean
    Hannity
  4. Taylor Swift Net Worth
    Taylor
    Swift
  5. Austin Chumlee Russell Net Worth
    Austin
    Chumlee Russell
  6. Don Knotts Net Worth
    Don
    Knotts
  7. Charlie Sheen Net Worth
    Charlie
    Sheen
  8. LaVar Ball Net Worth
    LaVar
    Ball
  9. Colin Jost Net Worth
    Colin
    Jost
  10. Randy Quaid Net Worth
    Randy
    Quaid
  11. Coco Chanel Net Worth
    Coco
    Chanel
  12. Steve Irwin Net Worth
    Steve
    Irwin
  13. Tom Selleck Net Worth
    Tom
    Selleck
  14. Bob Gunton Net Worth
    Bob
    Gunton
  15. Zach Johnson Net Worth
    Zach
    Johnson
  16. Ernie Boch Jr. Net Worth
    Ernie
    Boch Jr.
  17. Björn Borg Net Worth
    Björn
    Borg