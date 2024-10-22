50 Cent Is Making $15 Million For His First Las Vegas Residency

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson is heading to Sin City for his first residency, during which he'll do six shows at PH Live, a performance venue at the Las Vegas Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, between December and January. And according to TMZ, he's pulling in a huge payday in the process, having signed a deal worth some $15 million, according to multiple sources with knowledge of such matters in Las Vegas.

That $15 million doesn't include whatever 50 might make from placing his own Sire Spirits brand front and center during his residency's New Year's Eve party, which is scheduled to be the fourth show out of six for the "50 Cent: In Da Club" experience.

The deal could be seen as a groundbreaker for Vegas entertainment, which hasn't seen too many top-level residencies in the rap world, but as the years go by, you can probably expect a lot of huge names in hip-hop to spend a lucrative week or two in Vegas for big bucks and huge crowds.

He didn't talk money in his official press statement about the upcoming slate of shows, but here's 50 on the project anyway:

"I always bring the energy, and Las Vegas is the perfect spot to create an unforgettable experience for my fans. We're talking big production, surprises, and the ultimate New Year's Eve party for my Vegas residency."

The residency comes on the heels of 50's Final Lap Tour last year, which spanned 83 shows across the world. According to Billboard Boxscore, the tour grossed over $103 million, a figure which made 50 only the second rapper to eclipse the $100 million mark on tour, after Drake.

A residency in Vegas will allow 50 to put on a huge production and make some decent money at the same time, all without the arduous travel associated with a tour. And if it all works out, you can probably expect more big-name rappers to follow.

For now, 50 Cent will be joining acts like Garth Brooks, Shania Twain, and The Eagles, who will all have high-profile Vegas residencies going on in December.