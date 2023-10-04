Zoe Saldaña Seeks $16.5 Million For Beverly Hills Mansion

Zoe Saldaña, who can count two of the most successful feature film franchises in history (the "Avatar" and "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies) as part of her filmography, is now hoping for some blockbuster success in the real estate sphere.

Ms. Saldaña has listed her home in the gated Hidden Valley Estates in Beverly Hills for $16.5 million, close to double the $8.7 million she paid for it back in 2016.

Saldaña's mansion is in the Classic Traditional style and boasts 6,400 square feet of living space, with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Here's part of its official listing:

"Impeccably remodeled with a brilliant fusion of modern influences. The stunning design and finishes include custom wood, beautiful imported polished stone and lighting fixtures. Living room with fireplace, custom steel & glass cabinets and doors. Formal dining room, incredible custom chef's kitchen, large, paneled family room opens to terrace and a separate theater/media room. The spacious primary suite with sitting area, gorgeous marble bath and enormous double closet dressing room. 3 additional bedrooms, lounge area and a great 3rd floor gym or flexible studio space with bath could also be another bedroom. Gated and surrounded by tall privacy hedges."

The estate also has an outdoor tennis court and swimming pool in addition to its spacious green lawns. It dates back to the 1970s but as the listing mentions it's been recently remodeled.

The listing touts the home's location as well, within "the highly coveted, celebrity guard gated Hidden Valley Estates." Lovers of the outdoors will also appreciate its direct access to hiking trails in Franklin Canyon.

In a somewhat unusual touch it's also being marketed as available to lease. So if you don't have the cash on hand to purchase a $16.5 million luxury estate from Zoe Saldaña, you can lease it for an estimated $46,500 per month.