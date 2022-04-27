Zedd Relists Beverly Hills Mansion For $23 Million

The DJ and record producer known as Zedd is letting go of his expansive gated residence in the Beverly Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles for nearly $23 million – $22.995 million, according to a recent report in the Wall Street Journal. And that asking price is a bit of a bargain compared to its original listing price of $26.5 million when he first put it up for sale last year.

Zedd purchased the approximately 3-acre spread in 2018, paying $16 million for the 11,000-square-foot, five-bedroom home, built on spec two years earlier. The home was mostly finished when Zedd purchased it, but he is reported to have added a few features of his own, including a game room, a music recording and production studio, a movie theater, and, naturally, a custom built Skittles dispenser.

Those features came to add to a property that was already pretty impressive without them. The home's official listing touts its seclusion and privacy, which make this "contemporary resort-like compound" a natural buy for someone in the public eye. The listing goes on:

"Step into the grand entry featuring soaring ceilings and calming water features. The dual-living rooms have custom built-ins, a luxurious fireplace, and floor-to-ceiling glass windows/doors which open to near 270-degree views of the lush mountains. The backyard is replete with an infinity-edge pool, spa, and a lounging area. The chef's kitchen boasts top-of-the-line appliances and a separate prep kitchen/pantry with access to the dining area. Upstairs the primary suite spans the entire second floor and includes a grand fireplace, a private balcony, two large walk-in closets, and a bathroom with a steam shower."

Three of the house's four bedrooms have direct access to the pool out back, and there's also a combination indoor/outdoor gym for keeping your exercise routine intact regardless of the weather. And those three acres are something of a rarity in the area. A four-car garage rounds out the property.

Take a look at Zedd's soon-to-be-former Beverly Hills oasis in the video below, from Decor Ranch: