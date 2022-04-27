Zedd Relists Beverly Hills Mansion For $23 Million

By on April 27, 2022 in ArticlesCelebrity Homes

Currently Trending

The DJ and record producer known as Zedd is letting go of his expansive gated residence in the Beverly Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles for nearly $23 million – $22.995 million, according to a recent report in the Wall Street Journal. And that asking price is a bit of a bargain compared to its original listing price of $26.5 million when he first put it up for sale last year.

Zedd purchased the approximately 3-acre spread in 2018, paying $16 million for the 11,000-square-foot, five-bedroom home, built on spec two years earlier. The home was mostly finished when Zedd purchased it, but he is reported to have added a few features of his own, including a game room, a music recording and production studio, a movie theater, and, naturally, a custom built Skittles dispenser.

Those features came to add to a property that was already pretty impressive without them. The home's official listing touts its seclusion and privacy, which make this "contemporary resort-like compound" a natural buy for someone in the public eye. The listing goes on:

"Step into the grand entry featuring soaring ceilings and calming water features. The dual-living rooms have custom built-ins, a luxurious fireplace, and floor-to-ceiling glass windows/doors which open to near 270-degree views of the lush mountains. The backyard is replete with an infinity-edge pool, spa, and a lounging area. The chef's kitchen boasts top-of-the-line appliances and a separate prep kitchen/pantry with access to the dining area. Upstairs the primary suite spans the entire second floor and includes a grand fireplace, a private balcony, two large walk-in closets, and a bathroom with a steam shower."

Three of the house's four bedrooms have direct access to the pool out back, and there's also a combination indoor/outdoor gym for keeping your exercise routine intact regardless of the weather. And those three acres are something of a rarity in the area. A four-car garage rounds out the property.

Take a look at Zedd's soon-to-be-former Beverly Hills oasis in the video below, from Decor Ranch:

Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Zedd Articles