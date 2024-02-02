Zedd Lists San Fernando Valley Mansion For $19 Million

In December, DJ/producer Zedd paid $18.4 million for a distinctive Nordic-influenced mansion in Encino, California. With that purchase he no longer needs another piece of real estate in the San Fernando Valley. This mansion, located in the exclusive Royal Oaks neighborhood, features several improvements made by Zedd during his few years of ownership, and he's now put it back on the market with an asking price of $19 million.

Zedd purchased the home in 2021 from then-married Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, and has since added features not present in its original Jae Omar design, including a recording studio, wellness center with gym, sauna, and massage room, and even a pub. Sprawling across nearly 15,000 square feet of living space, the home has six bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, and official marketing materials describe it as a gem among gems in Royal Oaks:

"This prized blue-chip estate designed by the renowned Jae Omar is one of the finest offerings in Los Angeles. Situated on nearly one serene acre, and nestled behind gates amongst majestic Oak Trees, the property boasts tremendous natural beauty and privacy. Upon entering the home, you can't help but admire the impeccable design and craftsmanship, inspired use of organic materials, impressive scale, and indoor-outdoor flow which maximizes usability of the estate's grounds. The expansive living areas include a gourmet kitchen and breakfast room, grand family room, dining area, spacious gym, home office, and authentic pub. A secluded rear yard features verdant lawns, relaxing patio spaces, putting green, outdoor kitchen and barbeque, and an inviting swimmer's pool. Experience a luxurious primary suite with spa-like bathroom, massive dual walk-in closets, and a wrap-around terrace with views of the surrounding Oak Trees."

Given the addition of an elaborate wellness retreat and recording facilities, the ideal buyer for this home is someone in the music business, so it's possible it will find its third celebrity owner sometime in the near future.

In the meantime, take a look at Zedd's extra home in the San Fernando Valley in the video below, from the Hilton & Hyland YouTube channel: