Zac Brown Lists Lake House Outside Atlanta For $3.2 Million

Country singer Zac Brown has owned a beautiful lakeside getaway in Georgia for about four years now, having spent $1.8 million on the property back in the summer of 2020. Now, he's listed the home with an asking price of $3.2 million. The listing comes as Brown is currently enmeshed in a messy divorce from Kelly Yazdi, following less than a year of marriage.

Located on the shores of Lake Lanier in Cumming, Georgia, outside Atlanta, the house sits on a .83-acre lot with 150 feet of waterfront and gates for privacy and security. The house has almost 9,500 square feet of living space with seven bedrooms and five bathrooms, with more details found in the official listing:

"The kitchen overlooks an open-concept vaulted living room and a fireside breakfast room flowing to a screened porch with lake views. The main level includes an oversized primary suite with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, double vanities, and custom walk-in closets. Upstairs, find 3 spacious bedrooms and a library overlooking the main level living area and lake. The terrace level offers a fully equipped bar, rec room with a cozy stone fireplace, home gym and sauna, 2 additional bedrooms, and a home theater complete with a professional lighting system, theater seating, and multiple TVs and gaming systems."

As you might expect from a lakeside palace like this, the home is a treasure for boating enthusiasts, with a detached boat house that has room for two boats in climate-controlled storage, plus some extra living space on the second floor. A newly constructed sea wall and cedar dock complete the picture, the latter with its own party deck, lifts for hydro boats, jet skis, and even running water and Wi-Fi. The listing boasts of the property's fittingness for year-round outdoor entertaining and it certainly seems to have the features to back that up.

Additionally, the property also has a detached five-car garage. You can take a look at Zac Brown's lakeside Georgia paradise in the video below from Lisa Howell, Realtor on YouTube: