YouTube Star JoJo Siwa Gives Tour Of New $3.5 Million Mansion

YouTube star JoJo Siwa is only 16 years old, but she's raking in enough dough through her YouTube channel and the rest of her expansive personal brand to afford a $3.5 million mansion in the Tarzana neighborhood of Los Angeles, which she recently purchased for herself and her family. And unlike a lot of the celebrities whose houses are featured on this site, she actually took the time to give her fans a tour of the house herself.

The house is in many ways a typical mansion for the area, with tasteful (and expensive) design touches like marble flooring, a baby grand piano and large staircase in the entrance hall, and large, spacious interiors. But there's also plenty of evidence that the home belongs to a 16-year-old YouTube celebrity, like the museum-style glass cases next to the piano showcasing many of her distinctive outfits on mannequins.

Then, of course, there's the "Fun Room," complete with a feature that Siwa says during the video she considers essential:

"It's my house, we have to have a candy bar."

She doesn't mean a candy bar like a Hershey or Snickers, she means a bar that serves candy instead of snacks or drinks. Also located in the Fun Room is a small in-home 7-Eleven replica, with convenience store staples like a pizza warmer, popcorn machine, nacho cheese machine, and Slurpee machine.

The in-home 7-Eleven isn't the only part of the house with retail inspirations. Siwa has also outfitted her home with a large area for storing everything she designs:

"Now it's like an actual store, I want to get signage for the ceiling that says like, 'aisle seven.'"

The house is stocked with plenty of other recreational and cosmetic goodies, including a collection of plates designed by Siwa herself – and of course, a game room and swimming pool. But the best way for you to appreciate it (short of stopping by for a visit) is probably to take the tour yourself. Enjoy:

