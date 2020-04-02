YouTube Star Emma Chamberlain Buys New $4 Million House In Hollywood

Emma Chamberlain is arguably the biggest YouTube star on Earth right now, and Dirt.com reports that she's moving into some new West Hollywood digs to prove it. She's purchased a nearly $4 million home in the area from cannabis mogul Andrew Modlin, who bought the house brand new a few years ago before recently deciding on a residential upgrade.

Built in 2016 (when it was first purchased by Modlin for the same price he's selling it at now), the mansion sits on a 1.5-acre lot that with its high premium on privacy and security is pretty celeb-friendly. Going along with those features is the property's cutting edge security system, which reportedly includes an array of iPad-controlled security cameras throughout the property. Here's how the home is described in its official marketing materials:

"Sleek and Smart, this gem is well-thought out and buyer-friendly at every turn, featuring LED lighting throughout. Control all of the home's functions from the touch of your smartphone or tablet with a Crestron Smart System. The home's 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms are exceptionally appointed, leaving even the most-discerning impressed. Entertain in optimal style in the luxe backyard, complete with saltwater pool, spa, fire pit, and cabana with projector for viewings al fresco. Indoors and Outdoors overlap perfectly courtesy of abundant second-story skylights and disappearing pocket doors. Luxury and Zen fusion done right."

You probably have a good chance of getting a look at Chamberlain's new house from her myriad social media platforms, but just in case you can check it out in the real estate video below from The Luxury Level: