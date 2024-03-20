YoungBoy Never Broke Again Wants $5.5 Million For His Salt Lake City Mansion

Roughly two years after purchasing it in 2022, rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again is listing for sale the Salt Lake City mansion where he served a house arrest sentence. Now, YoungBoy has listed the mansion for sale with an asking price of $5.5 million, a price cut compared to the $5.9 million it was previously listed for.

What YoungBoy paid for the home in his purchase of the property two years ago hasn't been made public, but the palatial estate with over 8,000 square feet of living space is a gem at any price. It's got four bedrooms and 3.5 baths, but that's really only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the home's amenities.

For a fuller picture of what the property has to offer, and why it has to have been a pretty nice place to serve out a house arrest sentence, here's a piece of the home's official listing:

"Welcome to this architectural masterpiece boasting over 8,800 square feet of contemporary luxury living. As you step through the grand entrance, floor-to-ceiling glass walls immediately draw your gaze to the breathtaking, unobstructed views of Salt Lake City. Designed to blur the lines between indoor and outdoor living, every corner of this home is flooded with natural light, creating an ambiance of serenity and tranquility. This stunning residence features four spacious bedrooms, each offering a retreat-like atmosphere with panoramic vistas. Entertain guests effortlessly in the expansive living spaces, complete with sleek modern finishes and an open-concept layout that offers elevator access to all levels. Outside, a heated driveway leads to not one but five five-car garages, ensuring ample space for your vehicle collection. A luxurious main-floor master suite awaits, boasting unparalleled vistas and a private balcony overlooking the sprawling 1.46-acre lot. Enjoy resort-style living with a sparkling pool, perfect for lounging on warm summer days or hosting elegant gatherings against the backdrop of the mesmerizing scenery. "

It's a true gem of Salt Lake City luxury real estate, and you can take a look at YoungBoy Never Broke Again's hopefully soon-to-be-former estate in the video below from Debbie Nisson on YouTube: