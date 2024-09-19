"Yellowstone" Creator Taylor Sheridan Spends Almost $5 Million On Wyoming Ranch

Taylor Sheridan, the TV mogul whose breakthrough hit and best-known project is the massively popular "Yellowstone," now has some authentic western real estate to his name. Sheridan has paid $4.95 million for a sparsely developed 179-acre ranch in Star Valley, Wyoming, a locale that would fit right in on one of his shows.

It's called Papa's Creek Ranch, and it boasts two trout streams (Salt River as well as the ranch's namesake Papa's Creek) as well as various waterfowl for hunting enthusiasts, but what it doesn't have is a place to hang your hat, with structures on the property characterized as "minimal." Sheridan might be planning to build his dream house on the property, and the report also speculates that he might have an eye on filming a new project there — those interested in what the television auteur might do next will just have to wait and see.

Isolation is also plentiful at Papa's Creek, located more than 60 miles away from Jackson Hole, but Sheridan reportedly wasn't the only Hollywood big shot to take an interest in the ranch once it was listed for sale. None other than Beetlejuice himself, Michael Keaton, is also said to have toured Papa's Creek Ranch at some point over the summer, but apparently, he decided not to pull the trigger.

Batman's loss appears to be Sheridan's gain if the property's official marketing materials are to be believed, especially if he's a fisherman:

"For those in the angling community, the Salt River is no secret, it harbors excellent populations of both Cutthroat and Brown Trout. Papa's Creek is lesser known, as for the last 30 years it has only been fished and hunted by ownership and their invited guests. The ranch controls the entire fishable reach of Papa's Creek, including its confluence with the Salt River. Spring creeks in the west, and especially spring creeks in Star Valley, have always been a sought-after resource that rarely sees the open market."

And the listing also makes clear that the ranch is something of a blank slate should its new ownership be interested in any serious development:

"It is worth stating that both Papa's Creek and the Salt River are protected by Wyoming Stream access laws with no public access easements that often encumber other Salt River properties. This unique scenario allows the landowner full control to enjoy and invest with the utmost confidence in these dynamic resources…Papa's Creek Ranch enjoys unfettered views with prominent views of the high peaks of Salt River Range to the east and the Webster Range to the West. The ranch is unencumbered by conservation easements or restrictions and benefits from expectational water rights. The setting and all the ingredients are in place to enjoy a true recreational paradise."

It will be interesting to see what Sheridan chooses to do with the property, but as of this writing, he hasn't even confirmed his ownership publicly.

You can see what Papa's Creek Ranch looks like for yourself by checking out the video by realtor Latham Jenkins below: