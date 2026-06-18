WeatherTech Billionaire David MacNeil Just Paid $32 Million For An Oceanfront Property So His Golden Retrievers Can Have A Bigger Lawn

David MacNeil is not your typical billionaire.

He did not make his fortune building social media apps, betting platforms, artificial intelligence software, rockets, crypto exchanges, or futuristic longevity treatments. He became a billionaire by selling car floor mats. Very, very good car floor mats.

And now, thanks to one of the funniest billionaire real estate quotes in recent memory, MacNeil may have just entered the pantheon of great rich-guy purchases.

According to the Wall Street Journal, MacNeil just paid $32 million for a chunk of waterfront land in Manalapan, Florida. Why did he need the land?

In a text message to the Journal, MacNeil explained:

"It's always good to have a little extra space for my three Golden Retrievers to run."

That is correct. The founder of WeatherTech just spent $32 million so his dogs could have a bigger lawn.

To be fair, this is not exactly an ordinary patch of grass. The land is part of a roughly four-acre ocean-to-Intracoastal parcel in Manalapan, the tiny ultra-wealthy town just south of Palm Beach that has become one of the hottest billionaire enclaves in America. The property sits at 1960 South Ocean Boulevard and was previously owned by developer and former Manalapan mayor Stewart Satter.

Satter originally had much grander plans for the site. The property was once marketed as the future home of a $285 million megamansion that would have stretched more than 50,000 square feet and included a bowling alley, a car museum, a golf training facility, a private spa, and other billionaire-grade amenities:

Instead, the land was split between two actual billionaires who already own the homes on either side.

MacNeil bought the northern portion for $32 million. Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, whose sprawling Manalapan compound sits to the south, is paying $35 million for the other half. In other words, the would-be site of one of the most expensive homes in America is now becoming a privacy buffer and dog run between two billionaire estates.

Not a bad outcome for a vacant lot.

MacNeil already owned the estate immediately north of the parcel. Earlier this year, he paid $68.3 million for a 1.94-acre ocean-to-Intracoastal property with a roughly 16,500-square-foot residence and beachfront cabana. Here's a video of this mansion from when it was originally listed for $88 million. You'll see the four-acre lawn to the right, which David and Larry now co-own:

With the newly acquired Satter land, MacNeil says he plans to expand the existing home with a larger garage, extra bedrooms, and additional amenities.

He is also in contract to buy another contiguous 1.88-acre parcel on the other side of his house for roughly $36 million. When all is said and done, MacNeil expects to control approximately 5.5 acres of prime Manalapan land.

That is a lot of room for three Golden Retrievers.

The canine angle is especially fitting for MacNeil, whose love for his dogs has already produced one of the more memorable Super Bowl ad stories of the last decade. In 2020, MacNeil spent roughly $6 million on a WeatherTech Super Bowl commercial not to advertise floor mats, but to thank the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine for helping save his Golden Retriever Scout from cancer. The emotional spot, titled "Lucky Dog," encouraged viewers to donate to veterinary cancer research. We previously covered the full story here: WeatherTech Founder So Grateful To Vet Clinic That Saved His Dog's Life He Took Out $6 Million Super Bowl Ad To Thank Them.

Sadly, Scout later passed away, but his story helped raise more than $1 million for cancer research at the University of Wisconsin. So when MacNeil says he wants more room for his Golden Retrievers, this is not just a throwaway billionaire line. The man really loves his dogs.

He also really loves cars.

MacNeil is the founder and CEO of WeatherTech, the company he launched after taking out a second mortgage on his home in the late 1980s to import high-quality car floor mats from the United Kingdom. He eventually shifted from importing to manufacturing his own products in the United States, building WeatherTech into a massive privately held auto accessories business. Today, David MacNeil has a net worth of $2 billion.

One of the best examples of how far the floor mat empire has taken him came in 2018, when MacNeil paid $70 million for a 1963 Ferrari 250 GTO, one of just 36 ever built. At the time, it was considered the most expensive car ever sold. We covered that purchase here: This 1963 Ferrari GTO Is Now The Most Expensive Car Ever Sold At $70M.

That purchase put MacNeil in one of the most exclusive car-collecting clubs on Earth. Other Ferrari 250 GTO owners have included Ralph Lauren, Lawrence Stroll, and Walmart heir Rob Walton. For a deeper look at that world, see our list of the lucky people who own Ferrari 250 GTOs.

But lately, MacNeil's biggest purchases have not involved cars. They have involved Manalapan.

Back in December, we covered MacNeil's under-the-radar rise as one of the town's biggest real estate players. In that deal, he paid roughly $75 million for a sprawling estate built on land once owned by Billy Joel. That property, also in Manalapan, features a 16,000-plus-square-foot modern mansion, a bowling alley, movie theater, spa wing, billiards room, 1,000-bottle wine cellar, private dock, and a tunnel under Highway A1A to an oceanfront cabana. We covered that purchase here: Under-The-Radar Floor Mat Billionaire Buys $75 Million Former Billy Joel Property, Now Owns $170 Million Worth Of Florida Real Estate.

MacNeil is not the only billionaire turning Manalapan into a personal playground. Larry Ellison paid $173 million in 2022 for the historic Gemini estate, a massive ocean-to-lake compound that helped put Manalapan on the map as a serious Palm Beach rival. Since then, the tiny town has attracted a wave of ultra-high-end buyers, including tech billionaires, finance billionaires, and celebrity homeowners.

The latest Satter land deal shows what happens when billionaire neighbors decide they would rather buy the empty land between them than risk a third billionaire moving in. The parcel once had plans for a $285 million spec mansion. Now, Ellison gets more privacy. MacNeil gets room to expand his estate.

And three Golden Retrievers get one of the most expensive backyards in America.