We Now Know Who Paid $91 Million For A Malibu Mansion Last Month

Back in February of last year, it was reported that an absolutely incredible mansion in Malibu was being listed for $125 million. Then, it was reported that the home eventually sold for $91 million to an unnamed buyer, which was still enough to make it one of the most expensive US real estate deals of the year. We now know the name of the unnamed buyer.

The person who paid $91 million for a fabulous Malibu mansion last month Edward H. Hamm Jr. Who is Edward Hamm Jr.? First off, he's the heir to massive beer fortune. And secondly, Edward has poured some of that beer money all over Hollywood, producing hits like "Get Out" and "BlackkKlansman."

Hamm hasn't commented on the purchase, but really this is a home that speaks for itself. He got a real bargain on it for $91 million, considering both its original asking price and its bevy of features and amenities bolstering the 6.6-acres above Paradise Cove Beach. There's a 17,000-square-foot main house with a 14-seat movie theater and seven fireplaces, plus a separate two-bedroom guest house all surrounded by privacy walls ranging from 10 to 20 feet high. Some of those features include a pool room, a tennis court, the obligatory infinity pool, and an outdoor pizza oven, but what really gets one's attention is the property's 9-hole mini-golf course, a lavish recreational touch even by the standards of Malibu mansions!

Then, of course, there's the actual beach part of this Malibu beach mansion. Its official listing calls it a "secluded beach paradise" and touts the home's "private path and walkway to one of the most incredible beaches in the world," and it's a certainty that despite the dream home's many striking elements its location is a big part of its huge price tag.

Hamm purchased the home from video game designer Jon Burton, who made his fortune in the gaming business in association with such companies as Disney and Sega.

You can take a look at the mansion in the video below from Sky Photography LA on Vimeo: