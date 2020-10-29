Wayne Gretzky Is Selling His Thousand Oaks Home Again, This Time For $23 Million

Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky is looking to make a great profit on the expansive estate he and his wife Janet own in Thousand Oaks, California. The Wall Street Journal reports that the Gretzkys have listed the 6.5-acre estate for almost $23 million – and this will actually be the second time selling this home for the couple.

Gretzky first purchased the property back in the early 2000s, hiring architect Richard Landry to design a 13,000-square-foot mansion in the Colonial Revival style. It has an impressive array of outdoor features, including a fountain and a bridge between the main house and one of two guest houses. Amenities include a screening room, billiard room, gym, and tennis court (but no ice rink, it seems), and great panoramic views of the surrounding Santa Monica Mountains and nearby Lake Sherwood.

In an unusual bit of history involving the Gretzkys and the property, this is actually the second time they're selling it. The first time was in 2007, when they unloaded it for $18.5 million following Gretzky's position as head coach of the Phoenix Coyotes. When they sold the home in 2007, it was to Lenny Dykstra, the former baseball pro who went on to become a "financial guru" before ending up bankrupt and more or less in disgrace. After purchasing the property from the Gretzkys, Dykstra saw his fortunes collapse along with the real estate market, and he repeatedly tried to unload the property with multiple price reductions, eventually losing it to foreclosure after declaring bankruptcy and being arrested for fraud.

After returning to California, Janet says they couldn't stop thinking about the possibility of returning to their old home, and they decided to acquire it once again in 2018 for $13.5 million:

"My teenage daughter Emma became serious with her tennis and all I could see was how great it would be to have our home back…It has felt great—like we never left."

Now, however, their children are grown up, and they say they've decided to move to the West Palm Beach area in order to spend more time with their grandchildren.

You can take a look at the Wayne Gretzky estate in the video below from Zillow: