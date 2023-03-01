Washington Commanders Owner Dan Snyder Lists Maryland Mansion For $49 Million

Dan Snyder, best known as the owner of the recently renamed NFL team the Washington Commanders, is also the owner of a 30,000-square-foot mansion in Potomac, Maryland. But he's been seeking buyers off-market for five years now. Well the cat's out of the bag. Dan has finally resorted to listing it on the open market with an asking price of $49 million.

The stately Snyder estate has room for five bedrooms and six bathrooms, plus another four half baths. It was completed in 2004 after being commissioned by Snyder and wife Tanya, who purchased the property from King Hussein and Queen Noor of Jordan around the same time he bought the team for $340 million in 2000.

"Sited at the top of a gentle knoll on the banks of the Potomac River sits an elegant château clad in French limestone," reads official marketing materials for the property, which also touches on how Snyder expanded the property to make it into the "grand and private 15-acre riverfront parcel" it is today. That's in addition to the impressive four-story mansion itself which is a result of a collaboration between architect Jon Ike, designer Geoffrey Bradfield, and Horizon Builders.

Amenities within the baronial mansion include office space, a spa and lounge, and an expansive home gym encased within a glass solarium. There's also a wine cellar, a relatively new home theater reportedly installed sometime in 2017, and plenty of space for staff.

The outdoors of the property are almost as impressive as the inside, with meticulously maintained gardens surrounded by protected parkland, plus a basketball court and a swimming pool. A separate guard house and even a residence for the estate manager round out the property.

Should Snyder have better luck finding a buyer at $49 million, it'll break the area price record set in 2022 when another deluxe riverfront estate was purchased for $45 million by … Dan Snyder.

You can take a look at the estate in the video below direct from TTR Sotheby's International Realty: