Vijay Singh Puts Hawaiian Estate Up For Sale At $23 Million

Golf legend Vijay Singh, one of the highest earners on the PGA Tour with over $71 million in winnings on the grass (and countless more in various endorsement deals), has a real estate portfolio to match with luxury properties throughout the US. Now, Dirt.com reports that Singh is looking to get rid of one, as he puts an expansive Hawaiian estate up for sale with an asking price of $23 million.

Located in Honomu, Hawaii, the nearly 52-acre property was purchased by Singh in 2009 for the relatively paltry sum of $5.5 million. The main house spans over 9,000 square feet, with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms (five full and two half). There's also a one-bed, one-bath guesthouse on the property.

One thing you'll notice in looking at the home is that it doesn't really sync up with Hawaiian architectural styles at all. As Dirt puts it, the home "looks rather like a suburban mansion in Cleveland or Connecticut." But, its official listing proclaims, it will still provide plenty of "exclusivity, luxury, privacy, and security," to whomever its eventual next resident may be.

The listing goes on:

"From the moment of entry through a private gate it becomes clear that something special is about to unfold. Through Norfolk Pines transitioning to majestic Royal Palms, past 10 acres of Macadamia Nut Trees, Citrus and Avocado orchards, and acres upon acres of manicured lawns, this magnificent estate unfolds as a foreground to a mile of shoreline along the mighty Pacific. Serviced by local utilities, this estate also boasts its own deep water well and a Photovoltaic array both capable of meeting all the water and electrical needs of the estate."

The two stories of the home are connected by an elevator in addition to the grand staircase, and you'll also find a fully stocked "equipment barn" with everything required to maintain this impressive property on site.

For a more detailed look at the current Hawaii estate of Vijay Singh, take a look at the video below from Hawaiian Virtual Tours on YouTube: