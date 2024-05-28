"Undercover Billionaire" Grant Cardone Is Selling Two Mansions In Florida And California For $42 Million And $65 Million

Real estate mogul and "Undercover Billionaire" star Grant Cardone is looking to make two sizable scores on opposite ends of the country. He's reportedly got two mansions for sale, one in Florida and one in California, both with eight-figure asking prices. The least expensive of the two is in Golden Beach, Florida, right on the Atlantic, not too far from Miami, while the other is located in Malibu.

First, the Florida mansion. With a location like this, the property would be worth a pretty penny even if it was a one-bedroom shack, but the actual structure that stands there is much more than that, having been featured on the cover of no less than Architectural Digest. It's got seven bedrooms and 12 baths spread across almost 10,300 square feet of living space, all designed by architect Martyn Lawrence Bullard. Here's more, per the property's listing:

"Dive into luxury with 100ft of private beachfront access, an infinity pool, and your very own beach cabana. The heart of the home? A gourmet kitchen stocked with top-tier Subzero and Gaggenau appliances, perfect for whipping up culinary masterpieces. Elevator access and a sleek black marble staircase add a touch of sophistication. And guess what? The heated saltwater pool is ready for year-round fun!"

Cardone reportedly purchased the home in 2021, paying $24 million and making multiple renovations to the outdoor pool deck and bar/grill area last year. Now he's looking for $42 million, which would be quite a tidy profit. Here's video of the paradise-like residence from The Jills Zeder Group on YouTube:

Of course, that's all just a warm-up for Cardone's Malibu mansion on the fabled "Billionaire's Beach," and as the property's listing makes clear, its location is even more desirable than the Golden Beach lot:

"This is your chance to own this fully renovated transitional-modern with 150 feet of frontage and 100-foot infinity pool on the beach. The Coastal Commission will never let an estate like this be built again. The estate encompasses half an acre, featuring unparalleled architecture, and unobstructed panoramic ocean views that stretch along the entire Santa Monica Bay from Point Dume to Palos Verdes."

The house itself is a treasure as well, albeit slightly smaller than the Florida mansion at a little over 9,500 square feet. The listing goes on:

"The interiors include new oak hardwood floors throughout, the highest quality finishes, and the latest and greatest amenities. Floor-to-ceiling glass doors seamlessly open to the 3,800 SF oceanfront deck for indoor/outdoor living. This expansive deck features an oversized lap pool, outdoor kitchen, multiple fire pits, and bonus space that could be converted to a sports court. 7 bedrooms, including the primary suite with two fireplaces, a stunning ocean-view terrace, dual walk-in dressing rooms, and dual spa-style bathrooms with soaking tub and marble shower."

Other amenities include a home movie theater, a library with an aquarium built into the wall, a wine cellar, and a gym with a cold plunge. Check it out below, courtesy of H&H Prod. on Vimeo:

By the way, in case you're not quite ready to buy, this mansion is also available to rent at a rate of $250,000 per month. But Cardone is hoping to find a buyer somewhere close to his $65 million asking price, up $25 million from what he paid for it in 2022.