UK's Most Expensive Apartment Hits The Market. Asking Price? $206 Million

The most expensive apartment in the U.K. has just hit the market for a stunning $206 million. Owned by billionaire real estate mogul, Nick Candy, the two-story penthouse is located in the luxurious One Hyde Park building. The 18,000 square foot apartment looks out over the iconic park. The five-bedroom home features a private spa and gym, two balconies, a champagne room, a wine room that holds 750 bottles, a cocktail bar, a media room, and a swimming pool. The property also has a home theatre, golf simulator, private library, and valet service.

Candy will accept cash offers are well as offers in Bitcoin and Ethereum.

He called his home "a world-class real estate asset in the heart of London that will continue to perform as a solid investment for years to come."

Candy put the home on the market after being approached by several people from the U.S., China, and Hong Kong who were interested in acquiring the pricey property. If the apartment sells, it would become the second major deal at One Hyde Park in 2021. Hedge fund trader, Suneil Setiya, is reportedly closing on a different unit in the building for around $152 million.

Nick and his brother Christian are arguably London's most famous developers. The duo is behind nearly every high-end, high-profile development in London during the past decade, including One Hyde Park.

The Candy brothers' trademark properties boast the style of an ultra-luxury hotel with all the amenities – concierges, health clubs… everything you'd expect in a top-end holiday resort.

Would you pay $200 million for an apartment?