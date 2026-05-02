Ukraine's Richest Citizen Just Paid $554 Million For A Monaco Penthouse – That's Not A Typo

Earlier this week, an 8-acre estate in Bel-Air was listed for $400 million. In our coverage of that listing, we correctly pointed out that if it sells anywhere near that price, it will absolutely obliterate the current record for the most expensive home sale in U.S. history. That record stands at $238 million, set when Ken Griffin purchased a penthouse overlooking Central Park in New York City.

However, in that same article, we made a mistake.

We wrote that if the Bel-Air property sells anywhere near $400 million, it would "almost certainly break the record for the most expensive verified home sale in the world."

That sentence was incorrect.

Why?

Because, as it turns out, just one week ago, someone paid $554 million for a penthouse in Monaco.

A Half-Billion-Dollar Apartment

The buyer is Rinat Akhmetov, widely considered the richest person in Ukraine. According to property records and reporting reviewed by Bloomberg, the deal closed in April 2026 at a staggering €471 million, or roughly $554 million.

The residence is located in Monaco's ultra-exclusive Mareterra development, a brand-new district built on land reclaimed from the Mediterranean Sea. Akhmetov's unit sits inside the flagship "Le Renzo" building, highlighted in red in the layout map below:

There are no videos of Rinat's new $554 million apartment, but to give you a tiny semblance of what we're dealing with, here is a video tour of a much, much, much smaller unit in Le Renzo which was listed for $68 million:

The $68 million apartment shown in the video above is around 7,300 square feet and has three bedrooms. The apartment Rinat just bought for $554 million spans 27,000 square feet, not including terraces and outdoor space. Rinat's property includes:

21 rooms

A private swimming pool

A jacuzzi

Five floors

At least eight parking spaces

Who Is Rinat Akhmetov?

If you're not familiar with Akhmetov, his story is one of the most dramatic wealth-building arcs to emerge from the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Born into a working-class family in eastern Ukraine, he made his initial fortune in the chaotic 1990s trading coal and industrial commodities. In 2000, he consolidated his holdings into System Capital Management, which grew into the country's largest private business empire.

Today, his core assets include major stakes in Metinvest and DTEK, giving him influence across steel production, mining, and energy generation.

At his peak, his companies accounted for a meaningful percentage of Ukraine's total economic output.

Wild Net Worth Swings… And Still Spending

What makes this purchase even more remarkable is the financial rollercoaster behind it.

By our count, here's how Rinat Akhmetov's net worth has fluctuated over the past several years:

2019 (pre-COVID): approximately $6 billion

2020: dropped to around $2 billion

2021: surged to roughly $7.6 billion

2022 (post-invasion): fell to about $4 billion

2023–2024: remained relatively flat around $4 billion

Today his net wort his a fully recovered $8 billion.

Ignoring the centibillionaires whose net worths swing $10-20 billion a day sometimes, Rinat has experienced massive swings, by "normal" billionaire standards.

The volatility reflects just how exposed his empire is to global commodity prices, energy markets, and geopolitical shocks, particularly given how heavily his businesses are tied to steel, coal, and power generation in Ukraine.

And yet, despite all of that turbulence, Akhmetov is still making $554 million real estate purchases.

Not His First Trophy Purchase

The Monaco penthouse is just the latest in a long line of headline-grabbing acquisitions.

In 2019, Akhmetov paid around €200 million for Villa Les Cèdres, a historic estate on the French Riviera once owned by King Leopold II of Belgium.

He also owns a multi-level penthouse in London's One Hyde Park, one of the most exclusive residential developments in the world.

And beyond real estate, his portfolio includes a custom-built 456-foot superyacht reportedly worth around $500 million.

Monaco: Where Prices Stop Making Sense

To understand how a single apartment can command a $554 million price tag, you have to understand Monaco.

It's one of the smallest countries in the world, but also one of the wealthiest. With no income tax, extreme privacy, and almost no available land, it has become a magnet for billionaires seeking a safe place to park capital.

Mareterra, where Akhmetov's penthouse is located, represents the next evolution of that exclusivity. Built over a decade on reclaimed land, the development added just 114 ultra-luxury residences to Monaco's already limited housing supply.

In other words, supply is virtually nonexistent, and demand is effectively limitless.

Which is how you end up with a $554 million apartment.

And why that Bel-Air listing, as eye-popping as it sounds, suddenly doesn't look quite as record-breaking as we first thought.