Tyler The Creator Drops $13 Million On New Bel Air Home

Tyler, the Creator recently paid $13 million for a home in LA's Bel Air neighborhood. And while $13 million is A LOT of money, Tyler appears to have gotten the home for a great deal, paying $2 million less than the asking price.

This is not Tyler's first Bel Air home. In fact, he has a bit of a fickle history with homes in the area. In January 2022 he paid $7.9 million for a property. In December of 2022 he listed the home for sale for $7 million. That's a year later and $900,000 loss. In a funny twist, he ended up selling the house a month later, in January 2023, for exactly $7.9 million. So it all worked out in the end.

Tyler's new $13 million property dates back to the 1970s, but last year the old house was torn down and replaced by a brand-new modernist structure that boasts approximately 5,000 square feet of interior space, with four bedrooms and six bathrooms.

The home's listing highlights its "rustic elegance" as well as its generous proportions of glass throughout, which allows for "breathtaking city and ocean views from almost any room," and features like a floating wood staircase and Encased Subzero refrigerator (just one of many cutting edge appliances that equip the house's kitchen). The listing goes on to tout some excellent indoor and outdoor amenities as well as its celeb-friendly privacy:

"Perfect for outdoor entertaining: salt-water pool, dry sauna, expansive wood deck, fire pit, full bar and gas grill. Smart home with tech driven features and controls, state-of-the-art home movie theatre, 8-car parking. Sophisticated, yet organic and inviting, the home is nestled behind private gates in a tranquil woodsy setting for calming outdoor ambiance."

The house also has room for a step-up cigar lounge and an "exquisitely appointed primary bedroom suite and his/her bathrooms and closets," all joined together in "a smooth, minimalist aesthetic."