Trump's Treasury Secretary Pick Scott Bessent Recently Listed His Charlestone Mansion For $22.5 Million

On Friday, Donald Trump officially selected hedge fund billionaire Scott Bessent to be his Treasury Secretary. Perhaps in anticipation that he might be moving to Washington D.C. in some capacity, a few weeks ago Scott listed his mansion in Charleston, South Carolina, for $22.5 million.

The historic home dates back nearly 200 years. The land was originally acquired in 1838 by a businessman named John Ravenel. John was the president of the South Carolina Railroad. He is also, presumably, a distant relative of Thomas Ravenel, one of the stars of the Charleston-based reality show "Southern Charm."

The first mansion built by John Ravenel on the property was destroyed in an earthquake in 1886. It was rebuilt by Ravenel's son-in-law, Elias Horry Frost. Over the next century and a half, it changed owners many times and at one time was a bed-and-breakfast.

Scott Bessent and his husband bought the historic mansion in 2016 for $6.5 million. They performed a major renovation on the three-story pink home before finally moving in at the end of 2019. The seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom home has four bars, a pool, spa, formal garden and a three-bedroom carriage house.

Scott listed the home in late October. His asking price of $22.5 million would set the record for most expensive home sale in Charleston history. The current record is $20.5 million. Here is a video tour: