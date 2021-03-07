Trump Family Lists Oceanfront Palm Beach Mansion Across From Mar-a-Lago For $49 Million

An eight-bedroom, 10,455 square-foot Palm Beach mansion just hit the market. The asking price? $49 million. The seller? A company registered to Donald Trump's two eldest sons.

Built in 1956 in the "West Indies" style, the mansion sits on 194-feet of beachfront property.

In 2004, Donald's sister, Judge Maryanne Trump Barry, purchased the property in 2004 for $11.5 million. In May 2018 she transferred the deed to a Delaware-based LLC called "1125 South Ocean LLC" for an unrecorded amount. Eric Trump and Don Jr. are listed as officers of the LLC. Eric is the President, Don Jr. is the Vice President.

The Palm Beach Daily News also reports that the home is carrying a roughly $11.25 million mortgage.

Not sure if that's just a funny coincidence, but note that the mortgage amount, $11.25 million, perfectly matches the home's street address, 1125 South Ocean. I'm surprised Eric and Don didn't list the home for $45 million, a nod to Donald being the 45th president… but then again they'd rather have the extra $4 million.

In recent years when Trump family members haven't been staying at the mansion, it has been used as a rental, fetching a reported $100,000 per month.

As you'll see in the video below, the property is just across the street from Trump's famous Mar-a-Lago club.

In addition to incredible ocean views and lush grounds, the owner of 1124 South Ocean also receives a full membership to Mar-a-Lago which includes golf privileges at Trump's nearby golf course.

Whoever buys the house, I'm almost certain it won't be a super rich Hollywood liberal 🙂