Trevor Noah Offloads Bel-Air Mansion For $26.4 Million, A $1 Million Loss

The luxury real estate market might be booming lately, but that doesn't mean every individual sale is going to be a good one for the seller. Just take a look at "Daily Show" host Trevor Noah, who Dirt.com reports just sold his large Bel-Air mansion for $26.4 million – $1.1 million less than he bought it for back in December of 2020, and $3.6 million than the $30 million he'd listed it for.

We don't know who the buyer is, but reportedly there are some indications that it may be some sort of celebrity, or possibly a music executive at HYBE America, the United States arm of the South Korean management company that counts K-pop band BTS among its clients.

The property itself is certainly a celebrity-worthy spot, sitting on almost a full acre and with almost 11,400 square feet of living space. That's enough room for six bedrooms and nine and a half bathrooms, along with plenty of amenities: a library, a gym, a club room, and even a wine room that comes complete with an elevator hidden behind a secret door.

Here's some more from the description in the home's official listing, which seems to have remained unchanged since the last time it was listed before Noah purchased it:

"A masterpiece of restrained, understated design. Quality and craftsmanship are evident throughout every inch of the museum-level design, with attention to detail second to none. Enter through the main private gated motor court, or separate discreet staff entrance with gate. The living areas are flooded with natural light throughout and flow seamlessly from indoors to outside. Fabulous outdoor spaces include a pavilion with outdoor kitchen and infinity pool. The timeless design is thoughtfully executed and combines not only significant spaces for entertaining, but also perfectly scaled private spaces for comfortable everyday living."

The work of architect Mark Rios, now the mansion belongs to whoever purchased it from Noah, at a not-insignificant bargain. You can take a look in the video below, from Decor Ranch on YouTube: