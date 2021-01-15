Trevor Noah Buys Bel Air Mansion For $27.5 Million

Comedian and Comedy Central "Daily Show" host Trevor Noah has purchased a new home in the Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles after selling his first home in the area last year. It's a 11,000-square-foot spread that Noah has acquired for $27.5 million – a good deal more than the $21.7 million for which he sold the earlier home a few months back.

Designed by architect Mark Rios (and described as an "iconic architectural statement" in official marketing materials), the home boasts six bedrooms and an impressive 12 baths and is tucked away for more privacy and security than Noah's earlier Bel Air "starter home." The house's official listing goes on:

"Floor-to-ceiling glass doors open to a sun-filled living room to outdoor pool. Elegant Formal Dining Rooms flows into swanky den. A chef's kitchen satisfies the discerning epicurean. Master suite with his/hers heated stone-floored bathrooms and walk-in wardrobes pamper every indulgence. 4 ensuite bedrooms/office and manager's berth complete the 2nd floor. Open floor plan captures views from every room. Modern design with elegant editing boasts luxurious stone, wood, bronze, glass and natural wall coverings/finishes. 21st Century lifestyle living: cabana, exterior bar/kit, sun deck, gym, spa/steam room, office/study, library/lounge, 3rd floor screening room with rooftop terrace, Crestron system, separate guest suite, security office and private motor court. A simple yet confident contemporary vision with subtle indulgences throughout."

Noah's new ultramodern digs are said to "epitomiz[e] the LA lifestyle of indoor/outdoor living with city to ocean views," and sits on almost an acre of handsome hillside land. First constructed back in 2014, the house saw a big price drop since it was first listed for sale by its previous owners in 2018, falling from $36 million in its initial listing to the $27.5 million bargain that Noah got in purchasing it.

The acquisition will allow Noah to continue dividing his time between the coasts, as he also has a deluxe Manhattan duplex purchased in 2017 for $10.1 million. You can take a look at the newest Noah place in the video below from Tri-Blend Media: