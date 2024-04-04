Tony Parker Seeks $16.5 Million For 54-Acre Texas Estate, Featuring One Of The World's Largest Private Water Parks

A luxurious and sprawling 53-acre ranch owned by retired San Antonio Spurs superstar Tony Parker has been listed for sale with an asking price of $16.5 million. The centerpiece of the property, which is located within the Anaqua Springs Ranch gated community about 30 minutes outside San Antonio is the 13,300-square-foot main house, with ten bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. However, the estate's real crown jewel is the private water park. Purportedly one of the largest private water parks in the world.

The list of amenities found in the property make it clear that residents of Anaqua Springs Ranch are as far as you can get from roughing it in the great outdoors. Here's an excerpt from the property's official marketing materials:

"A wine enthusiast's dream featuring a temperature-controlled wine room storing up to 1,500 bottles with dedicated magnum storage. A showpiece of unbridled elegance, from the chef's kitchen with professional-grade stainless steel appliances to the family room with vaulted ceilings, every aspect of this home is bold in design. A luxurious master retreat complete with a sitting room and a spa-like bathroom with marble/travertine accents found throughout with an expansive custom walk-in closet with endless built-ins. The five remaining bedrooms within the main house are spacious/luxe suites, also complete with a true theatre room with stadium seating and dual offices. A separate guest apartment features the same level of luxurious detail to include four bedrooms with three full bathrooms, kitchen, utility room, and a two-car garage."

But the property's most striking feature is found outside. This mansion includes its own private waterpark, with its own speed and body slides, multiple lazy rivers and grottos, a diving platform, and more. As we mentioned previously, it's one of the largest private waterparks ever built.

The estate has plenty of other amenities too, like a tennis court, a beach volleyball court, a greenhouse, an herb garden, a fruit orchard, a 6,000-square-foot gym, and in case you were wondering, yes, a tortoise enclosure.

Tony Parker's soon-to-be-former home is truly a resort-quality residence, and you can see it for yourself in the video below from the Kuper Sotheby's International Realty YouTube channel: