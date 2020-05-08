Tommy Lee's Calabasas House Can Be Yours For Almost $4.6 Million

Rock royalty Tommy Lee seems to have grown tired of his Calabasas residence, as TMZ reports that he's put the custom-built, six-bedroom, eight-bathroom abode for sale with an asking price of $4,599,000, and if you're a similarly music-inclined individual with a taste for relaxation, creativity, privacy, and security, the house may be a perfect fit for your priorities.

Tommy Lee's three-level house sits on a lot that sprawls across 12,000-square-feet, and is distinguished by some incredible views of the surrounding hillside and Los Angeles skyline, but it's also got plenty of features inside, like a home movie theater and (naturally) a recording studio. Then there's the "lush central atrium," that features an honest-to-God retractable roof.

Here's how the house is described in its official listing:

"Set atop a spectacular hillside against the extended city light views lies this architectural compound which brings the perfect balance of a tropical escape and artistic functionality…Uniquely modeled with flow and scale far and wide…This magnificent compound is truly a unique offering for the creative lifestyle it demands."

Adjacent to the subterranean recording studio and screening room there's also a wine cellar with tasting room and a "personal concession bar," making this an ideal house for sitting out the coronavirus – although obviously Tommy Lee must have somewhere else in mind for that. You also might notice that outside, there's a swimming pool in the rock-star-friendly shape of a piano, which combined with the underground professional-quality recording studio makes this an ideal home for anyone in the music business – and if they happen to be a genuine star like Tommy Lee, they'll probably appreciate the security and privacy that the property's gated community provides.

And if you've got just under $4.6 million to blow, it can all be yours. But if you're still not convinced, you can get a better look at Tommy Lee's customized Rockstar abode in the video below from Tomer Fridman:

