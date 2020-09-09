Tommy Hilfiger Puts Miami Mansion Back Up For Sale At $24.5 Million

Fashion mogul Tommy Hilfiger reportedly appears to be cutting the last of his Miami roots. Variety and other outlets report that Hilfiger and wife Dee Ocleppo are once again attempting to sell their unique Miami mansion with an asking price of $24.5 million, after a previous attempt to sell the property a few years previous.

Hilfiger first put the place up for sale back in the early part of 2017 at a little over $27 million, and after more than a year the price came down the following summer to $23.5 million, before getting taken off the market altogether. It's probably also worth mentioning that even at the lowest price the Hilfigers were seeking significantly more than the $17.25 million they reportedly paid for it back in 2013, but that doesn't include whatever they spent on an expansive redecoration job by the famed Martyn Lawrence Bullard, who happens to be known in many circles as a "decorator to the stars."

That decoration was done in an extremely audacious style, with what one official listing describes as "a kaleidoscopic array of colors, textures, and materials" within the home's interior. The listing goes on:

"The ultimate Miami oasis, your very own 100 feet of secluded beach awaits you behind this 14,075 square foot contemporary residence, designed for leisurely, luxurious living…A showplace for entertaining, the oceanfront infinity pool, beach cabana, black marble grand staircase, and double-height gallery just enhance its showstopping appeal."

Potentially adding to that showstopping appeal: The property was recently featured on the cover of Architectural Digest, and in addition to its swanky style boasts a gourmet kitchen and two guest apartments in addition to its seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, and four half baths, as well as a private elevator.

You can check out Tommy Hilfiger's Miami home, and its extremely unique interior design, in the video below, from The Jills Zeder Group on YouTube. Take a look: