Tommy Hilfiger Lists 22-Acre Greenwich Estate For $47.5 Million

Only a week or so after he re-listed his mansion in Miami, fashion mogul Tommy Hilfiger is also listing an even more impressive property, this one in Greenwich, Connecticut. The Wall Street Journal reports that he's listed his 22-acre Greenwich estate with an asking price of $47.5 million, which incidentally means that he now has $70 million worth of real estate on the market all on his own.

Hilfiger and wife Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger purchased the property in 2010 for almost $31.4 million, but his real estate holdings in the area go back much further than that. He's reportedly acquired, renovated, and resold at least seven Greenwich properties since 1985, and he told WSJ that the time to sell this particular property is ripe:

"I hear from my friends in real estate that the market is very strong, and it hasn't been this strong in years."

In an unusual touch, Hilfiger's name actually appears in the property's real estate listing, which describes the property like this:

"Tommy Hilfiger's 'Round Hill' Spectacular 180 degree, commanding views of NYC skyline & LI Sound from the highest point of Round Hill (570 ft.elev.+/-) English countryside historic landmark with an impressive ivy-covered manor 'One of a Kind' rare opportunity to have the very best! Grandeur on 'top of the world.' Completely renovated to showcase all details of this pre-war great estate with exquisite architecture. Magnificent English gardens w/reflecting pool and verdant parklike lawns. This estate is the ultimate with view, location, architecture, and quality. Unlike any other."

Hilfiger says that he and his wife had been considering a move from the sprawling estate for a while now, but circumstances, including the real estate market and the volatility of the COVID-19 pandemic caused them to "accelerate their timeline."

Hilfiger's mansion was profiled for Architectural Digest in 2017, so you can get an extensive look at the home below: