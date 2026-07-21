Inside Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson's $150 Million Real Estate Portfolio. Including The $50 Million Palisades Mansion That Survived The Fire

For more than three decades, Tom Hanks has occupied a rare position in Hollywood: universally beloved, relentlessly productive and extraordinarily well paid. Over the last few decades, Tom has earned hundreds of millions of dollars from upfront salaries and backend points.

Hanks made $40 million for "Saving Private Ryan" and $20 million apiece for "You've Got Mail," "Cast Away" and "The Green Mile." His three appearances as Robert Langdon in "The Da Vinci Code," "Angels & Demons" and "Inferno" generated another $68 million in combined salary. That's $178 million from these films alone.

But his greatest payday came from a gamble.

Hanks was originally supposed to earn $7 million for "Forrest Gump." When the production went over budget, he surrendered that salary in exchange for a percentage of the movie's revenue. "Forrest Gump" went on to gross around $700 million in theaters, and Hanks earned $70 million in the first year alone. It's one of the largest acting paydays in Hollywood history.

As it turns out, acting is not the only place where Tom has made a fortune.

Over more than three decades, he and his wife, Rita Wilson, have quietly assembled an extraordinary collection of homes stretching from Pacific Palisades and Malibu to Idaho and the Greek islands. The portfolio includes an oceanfront Malibu retreat, an 11-acre mountain compound and a sprawling Pacific Palisades mansion that survived the devastating 2025 fire while neighboring homes burned to the ground.

By our estimate, the Hanks-Wilson real estate portfolio is worth at least $150 million today. Below is a closer look at the Hanks-Wilson portfolio.

The $50 Million Palisades Mansion

In January 2010, Hanks and Wilson paid just over $26 million for a contemporary mansion in Pacific Palisades.

The 14,513-square-foot home was purchased from producers Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall, longtime collaborators of Steven Spielberg.

Designed by Gwathmey Siegel, the three-story residence sits on roughly 1.5 acres above Rustic Canyon. It contains four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a wine cellar, a tree-lined motor court, a cliffside swimming pool and a two-level limestone pavilion overlooking the Pacific.

Based on its size, architecture, acreage and location, we estimate the estate is now worth around $50 million.

The home attracted renewed attention during the January 2025 Palisades Fire. Aerial photographs showed the Hanks mansion still standing while a neighboring residence had been reduced to a burned-out shell. Although the surrounding community suffered catastrophic damage, the couple's home appeared to survive largely intact.

The Malibu Colony Beach House

Hanks and Wilson purchased an oceanfront home inside the gated Malibu Colony in 1991 for $2.95 million.

The property includes a main house spanning roughly 1,800 square feet, staff quarters and a separate two-bedroom guest apartment with its own kitchen.

The residence is modest compared with their Palisades mansion, but Malibu Colony homes derive much of their value from direct beach access, privacy and an extremely limited supply of oceanfront lots.

Based on comparable sales, we estimate the property is worth $20 million to $25 million today.

The extra accommodations also make it a true family retreat. Hanks has four children, including actor Colin Hanks.

The Idaho Compound

In the early 2000s, Hanks and Wilson built an expansive vacation compound near Ketchum, Idaho, in the Sun Valley area.

The 11-acre property includes a main residence, three guest cottages, a swimming pool and a tennis court. Construction is believed to have cost around $12 million.

The couple later became involved in a lengthy dispute over alleged defects, including leaks, drainage problems and ventilation issues. They retained the property despite the legal battle.

Given the increase in luxury real estate values throughout Ketchum and Sun Valley, we estimate the compound is now worth $20 million to $25 million.

Two Greek Island Retreats

Rita Wilson's Greek heritage helped inspire the couple's long connection to Greece. Hanks and Wilson were later granted honorary Greek citizenship after supporting relief efforts following the country's 2018 wildfires.

Their first known Greek residence is located on Antiparos. They acquired land on the island in 2004 and built a secluded vacation home on six acres.

We estimate the Antiparos estate is worth $8 million to $12 million.

In 2018, Hanks and Wilson added a second retreat on Patmos. The traditional stone villa is located near Skala and features a large terrace overlooking the water.

No reliable purchase price has been disclosed, but the Patmos property may be worth $3 million to $5 million.

The Palisades Homes They Sold

Hanks and Wilson bought their first Pacific Palisades home in 1988, the same year they married and Hanks starred in "Big."

The hit comedy, directed by Penny Marshall and co-starring Elizabeth Perkins, helped elevate Hanks from successful comedic actor to major movie star.

The couple paid $1.9 million for the 1929 Spanish-style villa, which contained more than 6,000 square feet, four bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms and a private courtyard.

They listed it for $5.225 million in 2013 and sold it the following year for just over $5 million.

Hanks and Wilson also acquired two neighboring Palisades estates for a combined $13.1 million. One was a Spanish Revival residence, while the other was a 7,260-square-foot English-style mansion with a screening room and billiards room.

They sold both homes to a single buyer in 2017 for a combined $17.5 million. The buyer later demolished them to build one much larger estate.

For more, read about Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's $17.5 million double-home sale.

A Portfolio Worth At Least $150 Million

Because most of the couple's current homes have not changed hands in decades, their present values are estimates.

Pacific Palisades mansion: $50 million

$50 million Malibu Colony beach house: $20 million to $25 million

$20 million to $25 million Idaho compound: $20 million to $25 million

$20 million to $25 million Antiparos estate: $8 million to $12 million

$8 million to $12 million Patmos villa: $3 million to $5 million

$3 million to $5 million Other historically reported Palisades holdings: Potentially worth tens of millions of dollars

Taken together, the known properties and additional reported holdings make the Hanks-Wilson portfolio worth at least $150 million 🙂