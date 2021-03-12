Tom Cruise Lists 320-Acre Telluride, Colorado Estate For $39.5 Million

"Luxury meets legend at this 320-acre Telluride ranch, custom built for privacy." That's the first line of the listing description for Tom Cruise' Colorado ski estate. The property was originally listed seven years ago for $59 million. Today it can be yours for $39.5 million.

Tom bought the property for an undisclosed amount in the early 1990s, not long after marrying Nicole Kidman. By 1994 they had completed construction on a 10,000 square-foot mansion with 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms. Tom did most of the design work himself. The guest house has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The driveway alone spans one mile.

The property features an expansive sports court/recreation area, helipad, dirt bike/snowmobile tracks, tennis court, ice hockey rink (in winters only), spa and extensive trails for hiking and snowshoeing.

Here's a video tour of the incredible estate:

The property is 12 minutes door-to-door from the private Telluride airport.

When Tom first built the home, Telluride's runway wasn't long enough to accommodate large private jets. Tom spent years lobbying local officials to expand the runway. His lobbying efforts were ultimately successful! So if you happen to be looking for a Colorado home AND you own a Gulfstream G650, an F-18 or even a Mig-28, you're good to go!