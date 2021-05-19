Tom Cruise Gets $39.5 Million For 300+ Acre Colorado Ski Compound

Tom Cruise has sold his Telluride, Colorado estate for the full asking price of $39.5 million just two months after putting it up for sale. Well, technically it took two months to put the deal together, but the property was actually under contract within the first week it was on the market, according to the listing agent.

The size of the deal – and the speed with which it closed – highlight the incredibly high demand the rich have right now for large, private compounds. In Colorado especially, the demand for high-end real estate has absolutely exploded.

The identity of Tom's buyer has not yet been disclosed.

Cruise had the Telluride property built in the 1990s while he was married to Nicole Kidman. During the planning and construction of the 320-acre property, Cruise spent years lobbying the local airport to expand its runway so that larger private jets could land there. His wish was granted in 2010. So feel free to swoop down for a visit in your Gulfstream G650!

The main home on the property is 10,000 square feet, and sits at the end of a mile-long driveway framed by a forest of aspen trees. The property, which borders a national forest, has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a private helipad, and horse stables.

The main house is constructed of native stone and cedar in a classic mountain style. The home has wood-paneled walls and large stone fireplaces. The property also has a large sports court, dirt bike and snowmobile track, and a network of trails perfect for hiking, snowshoeing, or traversing in an all-terrain vehicle.

Cruise put the home on the market in 2016 for $59 million but did not find a buyer. He listed it again in 2018 and was once more unsuccessful in finding a buyer. The most recent listing in March 2021 dropped the price by nearly $20 million and found a buyer almost immediately.