Tom Brady Might Be Selling His "Billionaire Bunker" Mansion In Florida For More Than $150 Million

It's the real estate scenario that almost every homeowner has daydreamed of at least once: You get an offer to buy your home without it even being listed for sale, and it's so generous that you have to at least think about selling. That doesn't seem to be too far off from the situation that former NFL superstar and current football broadcaster Tom Brady is in, as Bloomberg reports he is considering selling off his recently completed mansion on Florida's fabled "Billionaire Bunker" (where Jeff Bezos's buying spree has called property values to spike even higher over the last few years) after having gotten multiple offers exceeding the $150 million mark.

That's all without his having ever officially listed the mansion, which he had built on an empty lot he purchased with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen in 2020 for $17 million, and even though he's still weighing his options and may decide not to sell after all, the process has gone far enough that he's shown the home to multiple interested parties.

Talks are said to be "ongoing," and it's not hard to see why Brady might hesitate to let go of the home that's just across a waterway from Bundchen, with whom he has two kids. Then again, if he sells it for more than $150 million, he would likely be able to afford a new place almost anywhere, as that would be enough to break the previous record for most expensive home sale in the city of Miami set in 2022 by billionaire Ken Griffin and his $106 million Coconut Grove mansion.

Visual material and interior details on the unlisted mansion are scarce, but there are reports of Brady continuing to have new features added to the home, like a pickleball court and (naturally, given the location) a private dock. Other outdoor features include an infinity pool and a large vegetable and flower garden.

The bids for Brady's home come as he is settling into the 10-year contract he signed with Fox as an NFL commentator, worth some $375 million. He recently shut down speculation that he should step down due to a perceived conflict of interest due to his active role as minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders and even indicated he was already interested in staying in his broadcasting role for longer than the span of his current contract.