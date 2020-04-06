Tom Brady Is Moving Into Tampa Mansion Built By Derek Jeter

It's official: Tom Brady is moving from his longtime home with the New England Patriots to start the next phase of his NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And the Tampa Bay Times reports that Brady has his new digs in Tampa all picked out, and there's an interesting twist for followers of celebrity real estate: It's the mansion that Derek Jeter built there back in 2011.

The 30,000-square-foot mansion has long been the stuff of local Tampa legend, as locals are known to have referred to it as "St. Jetersburg" (a reference to the adjacent city of St Petersburg). That's according to a New York Times story on the house written back in 2011 when the mansion was new. The famously private Jeter wasn't enthusiastic about sharing details of the mansion back then, but we do know it has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a swimming pool, two boat lifts, and two three-car garages. Jeter's high premium on privacy also resulted in the construction of a six-foot wall around the property, which itself was the source of a local controversy since it required a contentious exemption to restrictions on outside residential walls higher than four feet in the city.

Brady is reportedly renting the mansion from Jeter, but it's not known how much he's paying per month. But one Coldwell Banker agent tells TBT that it could be in the neighborhood of 75 grand a month, and tax records indicate the estimated value of the home to be over $14 million.

Jeter's Tampa mansion is reportedly one of the largest in the city, even compared to the other nearby mansions in the extremely wealthy and exclusive neighborhood of Davis Islands, where other current and former pro athletes (like former Buccaneer Brad Culpepper and members of the Tampa Bay Lightning hockey team) are said to have residences as well.

But even if you're not a rich and famous Florida athlete, you can take a look at Tom Brady's new (and Derek Jeter's former) mansion in the video below from Ark Video Productions: