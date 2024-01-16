Todrick Hall Lists Sherman Oaks Mansion For $8.5 Million

Musician and actor Todrick Hall is parting ways with his mansion in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles. He has listed the property with an asking price of $8.5 million. The five-bedroom and 8,000-square-foot home is reportedly also available for rent at the rate of $32,000 per month.

The home is a marvel at any price, as its official listing helps make clear:

"This architectural masterpiece seamlessly integrates indoor outdoor living, while offering a lifestyle of unparalleled elegance and comfort. Upon entering, the grandeur of this entertainer's paradise unfolds with walls of glass and disappearing pocket doors, providing a breathtaking panorama of the city lights and majestic mountains…In every aspect, this one-of-a-kind home is a testament to modern design and luxury living, embodying a lifestyle of unparalleled elegance and comfort in prime Sherman Oaks. Welcome home to a living masterpiece, a residence that transcends the ordinary and invites you to revel in the extraordinary."

The home boasts two levels, starting with a main upper floor that the listing describes as "a symphony of design," with a covered patio that's integrated directly into its interior. Then there's the lower level:

"Descending to the lower level reveals a haven of comfort and style, boasting a full kitchen, a cozy living room adorned with a fireplace, two tastefully appointed bedrooms, two luxurious bathrooms, and a state-of-the-art home theater, perfect for intimate gatherings or quiet evenings of relaxation. Ascend to the rooftop deck, a private retreat offering awe-inspiring views that captivate the soul. This is the perfect vantage point for lounging and immersing in the beauty of the valley and mountains."

Out back you'll find a patio, barbecue area, firepit, an "outdoor powder room" and pool shower, but the real gem is the pool itself, a custom see-through glass oasis with waterfalls and a spa.

See it for yourself in the video below from the Perfect Art Properties YouTube channel:

