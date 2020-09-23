Tiger Woods's Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren Sells Palm Beach Mansion To Russell Weiner For $28.6 Million

Tiger Woods's ex-wife Elin Nordegren has gotten rid of her expansive North Palm Beach estate after about two and a half years of trying, selling it to Russell Weiner, billionaire founder of Rockstar Energy Drinks for $28.6 million, reports The Real Deal. That was a pretty significant bargain for Weiner, since the property was originally listed with a much higher asking price.

How much of a bargain? When Nordegren first put it up for sale in March 2018, she was aiming for almost $50 million, and when she relisted it in November of that same year it was at $44.5 million.

At any price, the property is a waterfront gem located in the Palm Beach, Florida community of Seminole Landing, optimized for privacy, security, and luxury. Here's how it was described in a recent listing from Sotheby's International Realty Palm Beach:

"Secluded on 1.4 gated acres in Seminole Landing is an estate of understated elegance and Caribbean inspiration. The 25,878-square-foot residence takes full advantage of its oceanfront location, blurring the lines between indoors and out and allowing for the most pleasurable resortlike lifestyle. The style of British West Indies-with its breezy outdoor spaces and light-filled, view-focused interiors-offered inspiration and was adapted for relaxed, refined modern living."

Nordegren bought the property the current estate sits on back in 2011 (shortly after her $100 million divorce from Tiger) for $12.25 million, going on to completely tear down the existing house and having this one built.

You can take a look a Russell Weiner's new Palm Beach digs in the video below, also from Sotheby's International Realty Palm Beach:

As for Weiner, the property is only the latest of multiple pieces of Florida real estate he's reportedly owned over the last couple years.