Three Months Ago Tommy Hilfiger Paid $31 Million For An Aspen Mansion. He Just Sold It For $51 Million.

Fashion mogul Tommy Hilfiger has parted ways with a beautiful ski home in Aspen, Colorado.

The selling price was $50 million but that's not the craziest part of this story. Tommy bought the house for $31 million… THREE MONTHS AGO!

That's a $19 million profit for owning a home for 90 days. That's like getting $6.3 million per month or $211,000 EVERY SINGLE DAY to own a home.

According to Steven Shane of Compass, who represented both Hilfiger and the unnamed buyer in the deal, the Hilfigers absolutely did not buy this home with the intention to flip it three months later.

Shane told the Wall Street Journal that Hilfiger and his wife Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger had spent "years" searching for the right property in Aspen that he'd be able to remodel and reform into a "legacy property" that would become the couple's own. Shane goes on:

"It was never their intention to buy it and sell it…it's difficult to pry a property like this one away, but I think everything has a price."

The slopeside mansion with its ski-in/ski-out design is the perfect sanctuary for the affluent ski buff, but that's far from being the only selling point on this 7,150-square-foot, four bedroom home tucked away on the Little Nell ski trail on Aspen Mountain. But you wouldn't necessarily know it to look at the property's official marketing materials:

"It has become in vogue in today's Aspen real estate market to refer to a listing as a legacy property, but for the House on Little Nell, "heirloom" is perhaps more apropos. Envision Aspen of the 1950's and what comprised the fledgling ski and mountain resort experience. Flash forward to today, and what has remained a constant throughout the changing character of the decades is the irreplaceable location and appeal of the House on Little Nell. Nestled against one of the world's most recognized ski trails and literally in the shadow of the Silver Queen gondola, the expression 'if these walls could talk' is delivered with the wink of an eye as memories of the original home have been transformed into Aspen Mountain's transcendent ski-in/ski-out property."

Clearly, whoever paid $50 million for a property like this is a real slope nut. You can check it out in the video below from Aspen Snowmass Sotheby's International Realty on YouTube: