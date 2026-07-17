Thomas Jefferson's Childhood Home Hits The Market For $17 Million For The First Time In Nearly A Century

One of the most historically significant private estates in Virginia has come up for sale for the first time in nearly 100 years.

Historic Tuckahoe, the sprawling James River plantation where Thomas Jefferson spent seven years of his childhood, has been listed for $17 million. The property covers 557 acres along the Goochland-Henrico county line and includes an 18th-century mansion, original agricultural buildings and the one-room schoolhouse where Jefferson received some of his earliest formal education.

The Thompson family, which has owned and maintained Tuckahoe since the 1930s, is offering the estate through Murdoch Matheson of Frank Hardy Sotheby's International Realty.

Should the property sell for anything close to its asking price, the transaction would reportedly establish a new residential sales record for the region. The estate is currently assessed by Goochland and Henrico counties at a combined value of slightly more than $13.2 million.

A Mansion Older Than The United States

Construction on the five-bedroom Tuckahoe mansion began in 1733 under William Randolph, a member of one of colonial Virginia's most prominent families.

The home was expanded around 1740 with the addition of a central hall and south wing, creating an unusual H-shaped design. Architectural historians consider the layout exceptionally rare among surviving colonial residences.

According to the property listing, Tuckahoe is also the last remaining Randolph family home that still stands on its original location.

Inside, the mansion retains numerous period details, including original windows, elaborate entryways and a black walnut-paneled salon that has remained largely unchanged. The property also contains formal living and dining areas, a breakfast room and expansive views of the surrounding farmland and James River landscape.

Unlike many historic mansions that have been heavily modernized or converted into museums, Tuckahoe has continued to function as a privately owned family estate.

Thomas Jefferson's Years At Tuckahoe

Thomas Jefferson moved to Tuckahoe in 1745 when he was approximately two years old.

Jefferson's parents, Peter and Jane Jefferson, relocated their family to the estate after being appointed guardians of the Randolph children, who had recently been orphaned. Jefferson remained at Tuckahoe for roughly seven years before his family returned to their own Virginia property.

During his time at the estate, Jefferson studied in a one-room schoolhouse built by his father. That structure still stands on the property.

The schoolhouse features a domed ceiling, which the listing suggests may have been Jefferson's first exposure to the classical architectural forms that later influenced his designs for Monticello and other buildings.

Although Jefferson's primary adult residence and most famous architectural achievement was Monticello, Tuckahoe represents one of the few surviving places directly connected to his earliest childhood and education.

A Remarkably Complete Colonial Plantation

Beyond the main residence, Tuckahoe contains a collection of surviving 18th-century buildings arranged along a section known as Plantation Street.

The buildings include the original kitchen, smokehouse, storehouse, barn, overseer's office and quarters that were occupied by enslaved workers. Together, the structures form what the listing describes as one of the most complete surviving colonial plantation layouts in North America.

Those buildings also reflect the complicated history of the property. Tuckahoe was both the home of wealthy Virginia landowners and a working plantation whose operations depended on enslaved labor.

The estate has been designated a National Historic Landmark and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Protected By Conservation Easements

The next owner will not have complete freedom to alter or redevelop the property.

Historic and conservation easements previously donated to Virginia's Board of Historic Resources and the National Trust for Historic Preservation protect the grounds and many of the estate's defining features.

The protections are intended to preserve Tuckahoe's architecture, landscape and historical significance. However, the listing agent indicated that certain additional uses or development possibilities could potentially be explored within the restrictions of the easements.

That could make the property attractive to a buyer interested in operating it as a private residence, educational destination, historic retreat or preservation-focused venue.

Nearly A Century Of Family Ownership

The Thompson family has controlled Tuckahoe since the 1930s, making this the first time the estate has been offered publicly in nearly a century.

In a statement announcing the sale, the family described its ownership as a privilege and said it hoped to find a buyer who would appreciate the estate's historic importance and unique character.

The family has reportedly considered selling for some time, and interest began emerging shortly after the property reached the market.

At $17 million, Tuckahoe is not merely being marketed as a luxury Virginia estate. The buyer would be acquiring hundreds of acres of protected land, a mansion dating to the early 1700s and one of the most intact surviving properties connected to Thomas Jefferson's childhood.

For the right buyer, the asking price represents an opportunity to become the next caretaker of a property that has survived nearly three centuries of American history.