This "Royal Style" Israel Mega Mansion Is For Sale At Almost $260 Million

Russian billionaire Valery Kogan is selling an extremely impressive and even more extremely expensive property in the town of Caesarea in Israel. The home is being sold by Sotheby's International Realty with the staggering asking price of more than $259 million, a price tag that's just as "royal style" as the estate itself, which as you'll soon see, is a very high bar to clear.

The mansion was designed with an architectural approach inspired by that of the Baroque and Rococo styles, as touted by the official listing from Sotheby's. It goes on:

"2.71 acres encompass a number of luxurious amenities: a private spa with a fitness room, saunas, an indoor pool and a rest area, landscape gardens, 2 fountains with the Roman sculptures, monumental columns and an expansive outdoor pool with the built in stereo system and a large outdoor TV screen. The interior design features natural marble and onyx mosaics, 14k gold moldings, unique parquets, silk carpets and carefully selected custom-made furnishings. When you enter this enormous palace, you're welcomed into a tremendous 2,475 sq. ft. grand hall crowned with crystal chandeliers and marble columns, setting the tone for the rest of the mansion. A majestic staircase leads you to the upper level, where you can find 3 in-suite bedrooms, a study and a vast master suite with 2 bathrooms, 2 walk-in closets and 2 dressing areas."

The mansion has plenty of amenities, including a fully equipped chef's kitchen, library, billiard room, wine room, and a 4K screening room. There are also various energy-saving and eco-friendly systems installed and the home was constructed with security and privacy as high priorities. And everything is equipped with high-tech controls that are built to be seamless and invisible.

Words can only do so much to describe a mansion like this, which is why it's being sold with an asking price of nearly $260 million ($259,532,303, to be exact). So check it out in the video below from the Israel arm of Sotheby's International Realty: