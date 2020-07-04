This Peter Pan Themed Mansion Could Soon Become Alaska's Most Expensive Home

If you have $9 million to spare and a love for the character of Peter Pan that would allow you to live in a home devoted to it (no, not that one), a recently listed property located near Homer, Alaska might be just the thing for you. And even if you don't love Peter Pan quite that much, this property is tasteful enough to satisfy anyone with a love of imaginative, unusual home design.

The mansion, officially known as Second Star (a reference to the location of Peter Pan's home of Neverland), measures in at 17,000 square feet, with eight bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and plenty of amenities. Despite the Peter Pan theme, much of the house looks like a typical luxurious residence, but each of the property's eight bedrooms has its own specific theme, much of them relating to various aspects of the Peter Pan story. There's a nautical suite that resembles Captain Hook's pirate ship, as well as "Darling" and "Neverland" suites meant for kids (or at least kids at heart, like a certain fictional character I could name).

The house was purportedly designed to encourage family togetherness, and as such, there's room for up to 30 diners in the main kitchen, and a curious dearth of televisions. But there is a home movie theater also with room for 30 people, themed not to Peter Pan but as part of a faux Parisian market complete with artificial storefronts.

Second Star was recently listed for sale with an asking price of $9 million, and Realtor.com reports that if it sells for that price it will become the most expensive residence in the state. If it seems to you more like a vacation resort than a home, you won't be surprised to learn that before its most recent listing it was exactly that, as you can see in the video below from Alaska Luxury Adventures: