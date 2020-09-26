This 'Ocean Dream' In The Hamptons Is Up For Sale At $49 Million

A luxurious waterfront mansion located in the Hamptons and which once belonged to Henry Ford's daughter Anne Ford is now for sale for the first time since way back in 1998. It can be yours for $49 million, which happens to make it the most expensive new listing according to a recent Realtor.com story, and significantly pricier than it was 22 years ago.

Back then, George and Patty Kraus bought the home from Ford for just $5.5 million, a price that the couple called "the last bargain on the East End." As you probably already figured out, it's not exactly a "bargain" anymore, but as its official listing exclaims it's still probably worth the money to someone:

"The elegant shingle-style home is known for its covered porches and decks that wrap its first and second floors, and offer endless options for gracious indoor-outdoor living and entertaining. A private road leads to the front drive, and the manicured grass tennis court, and exquisite landscaping. The nine-bedroom, nine-bath home opens to a front entry foyer with a view straight through to the ocean-side covered decks. Several French doors open to the decks that overlook the pool, golf putting green and trap. A workout room, staff quarters, attached three-car garage, and connecting pool house are included. Village shopping and restaurants are just a short distance away. Well-loved and maintained for generations, "Ocean Dream" presents a rare opportunity to own one of Southampton's finest oceanfront estates."

The home, which like all the best residences has a name, the "Ocean Dream," was built all the way back in 1940 and boasts 7,500 square feet of space on a generously proportioned 3.7-acre oceanfront lot. It was reportedly extensively updated when the Krauses purchased it in the 90s, a process that will likely need to be repeated by whoever ends up buying it next.

You can take a look at the Ocean Dream for yourself in the video below from The Corcoran Group: