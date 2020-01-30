This Massive Villa In Bel Air Has A 2,000-Square-Foot Master Bedroom And Costs $25 Million

It's poor form to discuss square footage in one's personal abode, but nevertheless, there's a certain detail of a Bel Air villa recently listed for sale and reported on by CNBC that will inevitably make you think of how much space you have in your own home. That's because at 2,000 square feet, the master bedroom alone is bigger than many people's entire houses.

Altogether, the villa measures in at 17,300 square feet, making it one of the biggest homes in the entire neighborhood. Tucked away in the Santa Monica Mountains overlooking the Stone Canyon Reservoir, the home has nine bedrooms and an impressive 15 bathrooms, but it's the master bedroom that was singled out by Aaron Kirman, the broker (and host of CNBC's real estate reality show Listing Impossible) handling the sale of the property:

″[The master] is as big as most people's actual houses are…I would say the entire square footage of this entire master is probably around 2,000 square feet. My house is only 3,000, to put that in perspective."

The property's mountainside locale allows for some interesting underground features in the house that wouldn't be practical if it were located anywhere else. Like the underground pool, which Kirman also took time to highlight:

"It gives you the best of both worlds because it's really light in here, yet you have this incredible indoor pool."

Also underground you'll find a game room, movie theater, and, accessible via secret passcode, a wine cellar. You can take a look at all these features and more in the video below from Pacific Union LA:

The $25 million asking price represents a significant price cut compared to how much the seller was looking for when the property first went up for sale: $32.5 million. And that's after some extensive renovations that Kirman says were performed after he took over the listing.