This $25 Million Malibu Mansion Has A Car Elevator and a Drawbridge

Sometimes a house comes along that's so impressive and so unbelievable that it merits coverage here even if a celebrity hasn't lived in it (yet). That's definitely the case with a current listing out of Malibu, with an asking price of a cool $25 million, and the somewhat nondescript but still technically accurate name of "Koenig Beach House."

The work of renowned architect Pierre Koenig, this high-tech "smart house" is outfitted with an array of features that light the imagination, like a car elevator and even a drawbridge. But it's not just the high-tech features that make Koenig Beach House worthwhile – it's also the views. As its official listing proclaims, the house is "specifically positioned to maximize the best coastline views, this eco-friendly home has walls of glass and sliding doors throughout providing an abundance of natural light and allowing a smooth transition from indoor living to beach front paradise."

With 4,000 square feet of living space, four bedrooms, and five bathrooms, the Koenig Beach House is billed as the "perfect combination of rare natural beauty and iconic design." The listing goes on:

"This solar powered smart home is also comprised of unique features further setting itself apart including its own retractable draw bridge, Control4 total home system, radiant heated flooring, car lift/garage, home theatre and gym, floating walkways to expansive cantilevered ocean view decks, romantic wood burning fireplaces and mature picturesque Cypress trees reminiscent of Carmel."

The Koenig Beach House is the culmination of more than a decade's work, and unfortunately was completed posthumously for Koenig, who died in 2004. According to a story in the Robb Report, the architect considered the project worthy of his earlier masterpiece, the Hollywood Hills stunner known as Case Study House #22.

In any event, you can take a look at the Koenig Beach House in the video below: