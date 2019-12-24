This 20,000-Square-Foot Hollywood Hills Home Just Sold For $35.5 Million

Tucked away in the Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles, a massive, 20,000-square-foot-plus mansion (one of the biggest in the area) by developer Jeff Thomas has a new owner. The identity of this individual isn't yet known, but whoever it is paid a reported $35.5 million for the house, according to a recent story in The Wall Street Journal.

That's a lot of money but a bargain compared to the almost $44 million it was originally listed at back in August of this year. The house is loaded with amenities, most impressively a waterfall that sends water from a 175-foot swimming pool to a lush atrium. There's also a large spa area with both dry and wet saunas as well as plunge pools, a home theater, and a 15-foot outdoor television that retracts underground when not being watched – which you can do from inside the house, by the way.

Here's how the house is described in its official listing:

"One of the most significant homes ever built in the Hollywood Hills. Thoughtfully designed & crafted by SAOTA in their first ever ground up construction. 270 degree jetliner views are intentionally framed throughout. Incredible indoor & outdoor entertaining area with a 163-foot wraparound infinity pool, bar, and lounge with fire pit plus a rooftop terrace with dining area, bar, spa, & lounge overlook expansive views from the San Gabriel Mountains to DTLA to Santa Monica & Catalina Island."

You can take a look at the five bedroom architectural masterwork in the video below from The Agency:

If the house looks familiar, you might be recognizing it from the Netflix real estate show Selling Sunset. It's being sold by Thomas, who spent millions buying up the necessary property and assembling the house starting in 2012 (the landscaping budget alone was reportedly $800,000). He says he originally planned to live in the house himself but decided otherwise due to his business expanding outside of LA.