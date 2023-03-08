This $200 Million Estate On The Private Island Of Mustique Is The Most Expensive Home In The Caribbean

Looking for a place on the private Caribbean island of Mustique, where you can be neighbors with Mick Jagger and Tommy Hilfiger? If your budget extends to $200 million, you can now own The Terraces, a sprawling 17-acre estate that is now the most expensive residence in the history of Caribbean real estate.

The Terraces is a luxury estate fit for royalty, with nine structures at all, plus three swimming pools. Even on Mustique, a ritzy private island known for its lavish estates, the Terraces stands apart as not only the most expensive, but the largest and possibly the "grandest" in the region.

Located on Endeavor Hill, one of the highest points on the island, The Terraces boasts possibly the greatest views of any property there as well. And its main house offers plenty to look at besides the surrounding natural beauty, with various intricate murals by painter Jean-Claude Adenin found on its walls and ceilings. Altogether, the main residence boasts 16,000 square feet of interior space. Ready to party? The main house connects to a 12,000-square-foot "entertaining annex" by way of a 60-foot tunnel, just one more touch of privacy on an island that exists to serve those who need just that and have the money to afford it.

As Edward de Mallet Morgan of Knight Frank's international super-prime sales tells CNBC: "Mustique is an island where incredibly high profile people go for incredibly low profile holidays."

He goes on:

"Paparazzi are banned on Mustique, and the easy, relaxed interaction of royal families, rock stars, celebrities, business moguls and entrepreneurs is really unique to Mustique.

"It is a place where doors are not locked and no one bats an eye when you arrive at dinner barefoot."

A one-of-a-kind slab of Caribbean luxury real estate like The Terraces really has to be seen to be believed. You can do just that by taking a look at the video below from Knight Frank LLP on YouTube: