This $100 Million Aspen Mansion Is The Most Expensive Winter Home In The US

If you're tired of shelling out for a hotel whenever you go skiing in Aspen, there's a certain real estate listing that might just interest you. It's a 14,000-square-foot winter palace with ten bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, listed with a $100 million asking price that the Daily Mail says makes it "America's most expensive winter home."

Unfortunately for the property's current owner, Detroit businessman Joel Tauber, the pricey and exclusive mansion has actually been on the market at that price since June of last year, but a buyer has yet to be found. But maybe some of the extra publicity around the property now will drum up some prospective new residents.

That won't be easy, though, with such a giant price tag. And the property's listing says that it's one of just five single-family residences located on Aspen Mountain, of which this is "the most iconic," so this is clearly not the kind of real estate listing that sells overnight. The listing adds:

"Held by the same family for decades, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own Aspen's best address. From the Elevator bridge you enter the grand foyer on the main level. This level also features a gracious office with ensuite bath. The second level has a VIP guest suite. From the Foyer you access the additional three levels on the South wing of the home."

The listing also likens the Aspen property to other one-of-a-kind pieces of luxury real estate, like "Georgica Pond in East Hampton, S. Ocean Blvd. in Palm Beach, or 220 Central Park South." It's a mansion for true ski buffs, with "greater than a football field of true ski-in, ski-out ski access," but with enough luxury amenities to be a worthwhile place to live all-year-round, not that whoever owns such a property is likely to do so.

The home dates back to 1979 but was extensively renovated in 2015. Tauber bought it back in 1996 for just $9 million, and if it sells at its asking price it will set a price record for the area.

You can take a look at what may soon officially be the most expensive home in Aspen history in the video below from Tatiana Ceresa on YouTube: