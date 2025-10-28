The Wild History of Rick Ross' 300+ Acre Georgia Estate – Which Was Originally Built By Evander Holyfield (Who Lost It To Foreclosure)

Rick Ross has carved out one of the most successful rap careers of the last twenty years. We currently estimate his net worth at $150 million. That fortune has been built through both his own platinum-selling music career and his work as the founder of Maybach Music Group, one of the most influential hip-hop labels of the 2010s.

As a solo artist, Ross has released chart-topping albums like "Port of Miami," "Deeper Than Rap," and "God Forgives, I Don't," cementing his image as "The Boss." Through Maybach Music, he helped launch and guide the careers of Wale, Meek Mill, Gunplay, French Montana, and Omarion, among others. Beyond music, Ross has built a business empire that includes a line of Wingstop and Checkers franchises, a $20 million Gulfstream G550 private jet, a champagne brand called Luc Belaire, a spirits line, and ventures in clothing, real estate, and car collecting.

And perhaps fittingly for a king of his stature, Rick Ross lives in a literal palace.

His home—known as The Promise Land—isn't just any celebrity mansion. It's one of the largest private residences in the United States, a 54,000-square-foot megastructure sitting on more than 300 acres of rolling Georgia countryside. The estate has its own private highway, multiple lakes, a 350,000-gallon swimming pool, and a dining hall big enough for 100 guests. When Ross films music videos boasting about success and empire-building, he doesn't need a rented set—the backdrop is his actual home.

But what makes Ross's mansion even more fascinating is the story behind it. Before it became The Promise Land, this vast estate was known as Villa Vittoriosa, and it was built in the 1990s by another larger-than-life champion: heavyweight boxing legend Evander Holyfield. Unfortunately, Holyfield eventually learned that carrying such a massive, luxurious estate on one's back can turn into a massive financial burden…

A Boxing Champion's Mansion Dream

In the mid-1990s, heavyweight boxing legend Evander Holyfield poured a fortune into creating one of the most extravagant private homes in America. Fresh off major title fights and enormous paydays (including an estimated $34 million from the infamous Mike Tyson "ear bite" fight), Holyfield set out to build a palatial estate near Atlanta, Georgia, as the ultimate symbol of his success. Between 1994 and 1999, he constructed a mega-mansion nicknamed "Villa Vittoriosa"—Italian for "Victory"—on a sprawling 235-acre tract of land that even had a road named after him: Evander Holyfield Highway. This wasn't just a big house; it was a true trophy estate that reflected his status as a four-time world champion. As his former accountant once put it, "That's his trophy, his symbol of success."

Holyfield's motivations were as grand as the mansion itself. With over $200 million in career earnings and a large family—11 children by several marriages—he dreamed of creating a home where everyone could live in luxury and where he could host gatherings worthy of a champion. The project ultimately cost more than $30 million, an almost unheard-of sum for a private residence at the time. For nearly 15 years, Holyfield proudly lived in the mansion with his family, often showcasing it as a local landmark. The property even became a stop on Atlanta celebrity home tours, a gleaming testament to Holyfield's rise from humble beginnings to boxing greatness.

Building the Largest House in Georgia

What Holyfield built in Fayette County was staggering in both scale and ambition. The main house spanned roughly 54,000 square feet and contained 109 rooms, including 12 bedrooms and 21 bathrooms. By square footage, it was the largest single-family home in Georgia, dwarfing even the mansions of Atlanta's wealthiest business figures. Holyfield built a mansion five times larger than the home that originally stood on the land—he even gave that smaller house to his mother to live in. The sheer size and cost of maintaining Villa Vittoriosa would eventually prove overwhelming, but during its prime, it was unlike anything else in the South.

The architecture and amenities embodied excess in every possible way. The grand entrance featured dual sweeping staircases, marble floors, and a massive sundial mosaic. A formal dining room could seat up to 100 guests, and the mansion included a two-lane bowling alley, a private movie theater, an indoor lap pool, a racquetball court, a boxing gym, and even a recording studio. Outdoors, the estate offered tennis courts, a softball field with a lighted scoreboard, two private fishing lakes, and one of the largest residential swimming pools in America—a 350,000-gallon Olympic-sized masterpiece surrounded by fountains and manicured lawns. Villa Vittoriosa was not just a home; it was a monument to Evander Holyfield's dominance and the lavish spirit of 1990s celebrity wealth.

Holyfield's High Life and Mounting Troubles

Behind the glamour, though, the costs of maintaining such an enormous property began to mount. The mansion cost around $1 million per year to operate. The electric bill alone was reportedly $17,000 a month, and that was before factoring in staff salaries, landscaping, security, and property taxes. As his boxing career slowed down in the 2000s, those expenses became harder to cover.

On top of that, Holyfield's personal obligations were substantial. He had gone through multiple divorces and was paying roughly $500,000 per year in child support. He also faced IRS debt and other business losses.

Evander took out a $10 million mortgage on the home, which later ballooned to $14 million after refinancing. By 2008, the cracks were showing. The mansion went into foreclosure proceedings for the first time that year, though Holyfield temporarily staved it off by striking a deal with the bank. But the financial strain continued, and by 2012, the property was finally repossessed by JPMorgan Chase after years of missed payments, and entered the foreclosure process.

Rick Ross Swoops In

The property sat on the market for nearly years, drawing plenty of attention but few serious offers. In early 2014, it finally found a buyer: Rick Ross. Ross later said he used to drive past the mansion and dream of owning it one day. When he saw a "For Sale" sign go up, he immediately made an offer.

Ross purchased the property for $5.8 million, an incredible bargain compared to the $30 million Holyfield had spent building it. Within a few years, Ross bought another 87 acres of neighboring property to expand his domain to roughly 322 acres. He renamed the estate "The Promise Land."

"The Promise Land" became a centerpiece of his brand—appearing in music videos, social media posts, and magazine spreads. It wasn't just a place to live; it was a living monument to what rap superstardom could buy.

The mansion's enormous size made it ideal for entertainment and production, and he soon opened its doors to Hollywood. In 2021, "The Promise Land" became the royal palace of Zamunda in "Coming 2 America," the sequel to Eddie Murphy's iconic comedy. The film's production team redecorated the interior with gold accents, elaborate chandeliers, and a custom-built 50-seat dining table—all of which Ross decided to keep after filming wrapped. The estate also appeared in the 2018 remake of "Superfly" and has since become a sought-after filming location, hosting music videos, commercials, and photo shoots that showcase its jaw-dropping opulence.

More recently, Ross's annual Car and Bike Show—held on the property since 2019—has drawn complaints from nearby residents over traffic congestion and noise. In 2023, over 6,000 guests reportedly attended the event, flooding local roads and prompting petitions from neighbors who wanted it shut down. County officials considered restrictions, but Ross pushed back, arguing that his event boosted the local economy and showcased "what's possible when you own land." The same year, his pet buffaloes made national news after wandering off the property and into neighboring yards, startling residents and damaging fences. Authorities issued warnings, but Ross brushed off the incident, joking that his animals "just wanted to visit the community."

From Holyfield's championship reign to Ross's hip-hop dynasty, the story of this property captures the American obsession with success, scale, and reinvention. What began as a boxer's trophy has become a rapper's kingdom, and through all its transformations, the estate remains a towering symbol of both the heights of ambition and the price of greatness.